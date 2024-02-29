Oppo F25 Pro design and specs leaked ahead of launch! Know what’s coming

Oppo is all set to launch the new F-series smartphone today, February 29, 2024, in India. However, just before the official launch, a tipster has leaked its renders, specs, features, and more. The company has already started teasing the Oppo F25 Pro on its official website. On the website, we can also see some of the smartphone features and expected design which will be officially announced today. Check out what the Oppo F25 Pro has in store according to the recent leak.

Oppo F25 Pro specs

According to tipster Mukul Sharma's X post, the Oppo F25 Pro is expected to feature a flat display with slim bezels. The dimensions of the device are expected to be 161.6 x 74.7 x 7.5 mm and it is expected to weigh 177 grams. On the back, it may come with a triple-camera setup and a punch-hole camera on the display for selfies. In terms of specifications, the Oppo F25 Pro is expected to feature a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will likely get the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. Both variants are expected to support up to 2TB expandable storage. The Oppo F25 Pro is expected to run on Color OS 14 based on Android 14. It may be backed by a 5000mAh battery which will support a 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The charging support is also mentioned on Oppo's official website which confirms the tipster's claims. Lastly, the smartphone will be IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo F25 Pro is expected to receive a box price of Rs.28999, however, it is yet to be confirmed during the launch. Note that the above-mentioned specifications of the device are based on leaks and do not provide any surety until Oppo announces the product details. In just a few moments will know what Oppo has planned for the new F-series smartphone.

