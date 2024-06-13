 Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more | Mobile News

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India, boasting IP69 water resistance and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip. Check specs, price, and availability and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 13 2024, 12:32 IST
Icon
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
1/5 1. Stunning Design: OPPO F25 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on February 29, 2024 with a sleek 7.54mm profile and a captivating Lava Red finish. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, reinforced with Panda Glass, offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. 
image caption
2/5 2. Exceptional Durability: Weighing just 177g, the F25 Pro 5G boasts an IP65 rating, ensuring superior dust protection and water resistance. In fact, OPPO F25 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating. Crafted from PC-GF, it combines matte sides with a polished back for a luxurious feel, while its Sunshine Ring camera panel highlights its impressive triple-camera setup.  (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 3. Triple-Camera Brilliance: Featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, the F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. Its 32MP selfie camera, housed in a punch-hole display, ensures vibrant and sharp selfies. 
image caption
4/5 4. Revolutionary 4K Recording: Setting a new standard, the F25 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, delivering razor-sharp clarity and detail. With AI Smart Image Matting, it enables effortless subject extraction and offers customised beauty effects for stunning photos.  
image caption
5/5 5. AI-Powered Photography: The F25 Pro 5G introduces AI Smart Image Matting for easy subject extraction and customised beauty effects. Its photography AI recognises subjects' race, gender, and age for tailored enhancements, while AI portrait super-resolution ensures optimal face clarity in all lighting conditions.  
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
icon View all Images
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launches in India with robust features, impressive specs and waterproof design. (Oppo)

Oppo has launched its new flagship F-series smartphone, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G, in India. This device is triple-certified with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for waterproofing and durability, making it the first smartphone in India to achieve the IP69 rating. Oppo claims this is the first smartphone in India with an IP69 rating, a level of protection from water and dust not found in other flagship devices like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It includes a 300 percent Ultra Volume Mode for enhanced audio. The device has a leather back with a cosmic ring pattern and is available in dark blue or dark pink with contrasting stripes and a silver ring around the camera sensors. It is equipped with military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection. The Splash Touch function allows the phone to be used even when the screen is wet or hands are damp.

More about OPPO F27 Pro Plus
OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹30,000
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: OPPO Reno 12 series details leak: Specs, prices, and colours revealed ahead of global launch

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, built with 6nm process technology to improve performance and reduce power consumption. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

For photography, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G has a dual rear camera system with a 64MP primary camera. On the front, it features a 2MP depth camera with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks hint at advanced AI features, likely to surpass Apple Intelligence

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Price and Availability

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is available in two colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. It starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase from June 20 on Oppo's official website and other retail stores. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 12:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets