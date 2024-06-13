Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more

Oppo has launched its new flagship F-series smartphone, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G, in India. This device is triple-certified with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for waterproofing and durability, making it the first smartphone in India to achieve the IP69 rating. Oppo claims this is the first smartphone in India with an IP69 rating, a level of protection from water and dust not found in other flagship devices like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It includes a 300 percent Ultra Volume Mode for enhanced audio. The device has a leather back with a cosmic ring pattern and is available in dark blue or dark pink with contrasting stripes and a silver ring around the camera sensors. It is equipped with military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection. The Splash Touch function allows the phone to be used even when the screen is wet or hands are damp.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, built with 6nm process technology to improve performance and reduce power consumption. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

For photography, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G has a dual rear camera system with a 64MP primary camera. On the front, it features a 2MP depth camera with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Price and Availability

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is available in two colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. It starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase from June 20 on Oppo's official website and other retail stores.

