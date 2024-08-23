 Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch: Check display, design, battery and more | Mobile News

Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in October this year. Several leaks have showcased the expected specifications of the new smartphone series. Here is a look at all of them.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 12:37 IST
Oppo Find X8 series is anticipated to come to India after global launch. (HT Tech)

Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in October this year. The upcoming series is likely to consist of Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones. Several rumours about the smartphones have been shared online suggesting how the phones may look like. A recent leak on the internet hints at the possible design and specifications including battery, processor, display and more of the upcoming smartphones. 

As reported by 91mobiles, the Oppo Find X8 smartphone's possible image leak showcases its back panel design. Looking at the image, one can expect that the smartphone may feature a square-shaped camera module, unlike the circular shape of the predecessor Oppo Find X7. It is likely that the camera sensors of the upcoming smartphone might be placed at a different spot. However, the LED flash location might remain unchanged. As per the leak, the upcoming Find X series may feature a flat design, unlike the curved edge design of the last models.

Another leak reported by SmartPrix reveals the expected specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones.

Oppo Find X8 leaked specs

The Oppo Find X8 smartphone is anticipated to come with a 6.7-inch and 1.5K flat display alongside a120Hz of refresh rate. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC chipset may power the smartphone.

Furthermore, the vanilla model of the Find X8 smartphone is anticipated to come with a 50MP main camera and another 50 MP ultrawide camera alongside a 3x telephoto lens. The smartphone may feature a 5,600mAh battery and 100W fast charging support. Oppo Find X8 smartphone might feature a glass body and is likely to be available in Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options.

Oppo Find X8 Pro leaked specs

Oppo Find X8 Pro, expected to be the more expensive out of the two models, will likely come with a 6.8-inch and 1.5K micro-curved display alongside a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone might feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC chipset. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a  50MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. It may also feature a 3x telephoto lens and a 10x periscope telephoto lens.

The smartphone is expected to feature an impressive 5,700mAh battery and 100W fast charging support. It is anticipated to have a glass body and come in  Black, White, and Blue colour options.

It is believed that Oppo might launch the upcoming Find X8 series in October this year in China. However, there is a likelihood that the smartphones will be launched worldwide soon and might come to India. 

