Oppo Find X8 series might get iPhone 16 series-like feature: All details

The new Oppo Find X8 series is tipped to get a new “quick button” feature akin to the anticipated “capture button” feature which is set to debut on the upcoming iPhone 16 series in a few days.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 13:13 IST
Oppo Find X8 series might get iPhone 16 series-like feature: All details
Oppo Find X8 series is speculated to launch in October. (HT Tech)

Oppo is set to launch the new Oppo Find X8 smartphone series soon. Apart from the usual specifications leaks, the upcoming smartphone is becoming a popular matter for discussion among netizens for a new reason. As per a recent report by tech publication 91mobiles, the upcoming OPPO Find X series is anticipated to come with a new “quick button” which is speculated to function in a similar way as the capture button, the new feature which is likely to feature on the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Here is a look at everything users can expect from the new feature.

Oppo Find X8 series expected to get a quick-button 

Reliable tipster Ice Universe recently shared some leaked images of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 smartphones that suggest that the new quick button is likely to be placed on the bottom right side of the upcoming smartphone. The leaked image shows “Freeze the action, one click away” written below the quick button moniker. It is believed that the phrase suggests that users might use the quick button for clicking pictures and freezing the moment simultaneously.  

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Anticipated functions of quick button

The 91mobiles further reported on the rumoured functions that the new quick button is anticipated to perform on the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series. 

First and foremost, the new quick button will likely perform camera-related functions. The users will likely be able to click an image with a single tap on the button as well as record a video by touching and holding the button for a bit longer.  It is anticipated that the users might be able to zoom in and out by swiping across the button. 

Secondly, the new quick button is anticipated to enable users to have a look at the images in the gallery. The users might be able to do this by swiping the button to look at the images. 

Apart from this, the users might be able to use this new quick button as a control while playing games. In first-person shooting games such as Call of Duty, the users might be able to shoot enemies with a single click on the quick button. They might be able to shoot continuously by pressing the button for a bit longer. 

The capture button, which is also expected to feature on the bottom right side of the upcoming iPhone 16 smartphone series, is speculated to perform similar camera functions as suggested for the quick button of the Oppo Find X8 series. 

The iPhone 16 series is set to launch on September 9, whereas the Oppo Find X8 series might see an October launch. Therefore, both iOS and Android users don't have to wait longer to try out the new capture and quick buttons and explore their use cases. 

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 13:12 IST
