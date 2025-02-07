Paying electricity, phone bills on WhatsApp could soon be a reality—Report hints feature in works for India

WhatsApp is known for introducing functional improvements to the app experience every once in a while. From launching new features like Channels to different types of polls, the platform consistently brings new experiences for users. Now, in the latest development, WhatsApp appears to be working on a feature that could allow Indians to make utility and bill payments directly within the app. Imagine paying your electricity, telephone, and other bills right on WhatsApp. Well, that's exactly what Android Authority seems to have discovered in an APK teardown in this report.

WhatsApp Bill Payments In India: What We Know

The teardown was conducted on WhatsApp beta version 2.25.3.15, and it strongly suggests that Meta could be on the verge of expanding its financial services in India. According to Android Authority, while WhatsApp already allows users to send money to contacts and businesses via UPI, the instant messaging giant could soon introduce payments for various categories. These may include electricity bills, mobile prepaid recharges, LPG gas payments, water bills, landline postpaid bills, and even rent payments.

The publication states that this feature is currently in beta, with an empty activity page for mobile payments already added in the latest beta version of the app.

WhatsApp's Distribution Advantage And When Is It Coming?

Well, being able to pay for various utilities and services directly within WhatsApp would be highly convenient for users. It would also reduce reliance on other payment apps, helping WhatsApp attract a significant share of the digital payments market. Given that almost everyone in India uses WhatsApp for instant messaging, the app already has a vast distribution network in place, and this is where the real advantage lies for the app.

That said, it remains unclear when this feature will be rolled out in the Indian market. Android Authority suggests there may be legal hurdles to overcome before it receives approval in India. Additionally, it's worth noting that the feature is still in active development, so it could take some time before it becomes available.

