Vivo V50 confirmed to launch in India; Official design and features revealed

Vivo has confirmed the upcoming launch of its V50 smartphone in India. This new model will follow the V40, which was released in August 2024. The official Vivo website has provided an early look at the V50's design and available colour options, confirming its imminent arrival. While some critical details, like the processor and charging speed, remain undisclosed, the website gives an initial glimpse into its look and features.

The design of the Vivo V50 appears similar to its predecessor but with some notable changes. The phone now features a more rounded look, and its display has transitioned from a dual-curved edge panel to a quad-curved panel, meaning the display curves on all four edges instead of just the left and right sides. Additionally, the Vivo V50 is now IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance, an improvement over the previous model.

The Vivo V50 will be available in three colour options: Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey, and according to 91Mobiles, it is likely to be launched on February 17.

Vivo V50: Key Specifications, Camera and Battery Details

The rear of the Vivo V50 still includes the keyhole-shaped camera module, housing two cameras. Vivo's website reveals that all three cameras, including the front-facing and primary cameras, will feature 50MP sensors. These cameras will include a 50MP front-facing camera, a 50MP primary camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the phone will offer an enhanced version of Vivo's Aura Light feature and will be larger than in previous models.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery and run on Funtouch OS 15, which includes several AI and camera enhancements introduced in Vivo's flagship model, the Vivo X200 Pro. However, the processor and charging speed details are still under wraps. Previous reports have suggested that the Vivo V50 might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, but this has not been confirmed. The smartphone is expected to be launched in India on February 17, 2025.