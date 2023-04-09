Phenomenal offer! Don't pay full cost, get Oppo Reno8 T priced under 20000

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is about to end soon on April 10. Well, you still have time to choose your next smartphone and save a significant amount with a massive price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals. One of these money-saving deals is available on Oppo Reno8 T which can be purchased for under Rs. 20000. If you want a design-oriented smartphone along with rich camera performance, then Reno8 T can be a perfect fit for you. Wondering how much it will cost you? Check out the Oppo Reno8 T deal.

Oppo Reno8 T price cut

With a discount of Rs. 9000, the Oppo Reno8 T 5G is now priced at Rs. 29999. against an MRP of Rs. 38999 as listed by Flipkart. This makes a flat price drop of 23 percent. Apart from this, there are several bank offers including - Rs. 3000 off on Debit and Credit card transactions via Flipkart Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak Bank, and SBI. This will help you to reduce the price of the Reno8 T to Rs. 26999.

For further reduction in the cost of the smartphone, you can opt for the exchange deals too. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 28000 off on the phone. However, you should note that this will be the maximum discount. The real discount on the exchange deal may vary depending on your old smartphone model, brand, and condition.

This way, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 20000 after bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.

Oppo Reno8 T: reasons to buy

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G gets a 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. It also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a 10-bit colour depth. However, it packs the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. It runs on ColorOS 13, based on Android 13.