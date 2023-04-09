Phenomenal offer! Don't pay full cost, get Oppo Reno8 T priced under 20000

Looking for a camera-centric smartphone? In that case, Oppo Reno8 T price cut is something not to be missed. Know how much it will cost you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2023, 08:56 IST
Best Smartphones under 30000: Nothing Phone, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro Plus, more
Nothing Phone (1)
1/7 If you have a budget of Rs. 30000 and looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can take care of all your tasks, camera performance as well as gaming performance, then here is a quick guide for you.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Nothing Phone (1): It is currently priced at Rs. 27499, which offers the first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and a stock Android-like experience making it an interesting option to buy.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 8
4/7 Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support. (Oppo)
image caption
5/7 Realme 10 Pro Plus: Recently launched, the Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.  (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.  (Priya/HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 6
7/7 iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999. (Priya/HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
View all Images
Oppo Reno8 T price cut has just been announced! Check the new price of this camera-heavy phone. (HT Tech)

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is about to end soon on April 10. Well, you still have time to choose your next smartphone and save a significant amount with a massive price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals. One of these money-saving deals is available on Oppo Reno8 T which can be purchased for under Rs. 20000. If you want a design-oriented smartphone along with rich camera performance, then Reno8 T can be a perfect fit for you. Wondering how much it will cost you? Check out the Oppo Reno8 T deal.

Oppo Reno8 T price cut

With a discount of Rs. 9000, the Oppo Reno8 T 5G is now priced at Rs. 29999. against an MRP of Rs. 38999 as listed by Flipkart. This makes a flat price drop of 23 percent. Apart from this, there are several bank offers including - Rs. 3000 off on Debit and Credit card transactions via Flipkart Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak Bank, and SBI. This will help you to reduce the price of the Reno8 T to Rs. 26999.

For further reduction in the cost of the smartphone, you can opt for the exchange deals too. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 28000 off on the phone. However, you should note that this will be the maximum discount. The real discount on the exchange deal may vary depending on your old smartphone model, brand, and condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BVHWB5SK

This way, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 20000 after bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.

Oppo Reno8 T: reasons to buy

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G gets a 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. It also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a 10-bit colour depth. However, it packs the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. It runs on ColorOS 13, based on Android 13.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 08:56 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Phenomenal offer! Don't pay full cost, get Oppo Reno8 T priced under 20000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets