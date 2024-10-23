Pixel 9a camera features tipped, may be disappointing for fans

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a smartphone early next year and leaks surrounding the device have been growing rapidly. Over the past few weeks, we came across rumours revealing a new design, chipset details and more. Now, new rumours have been spreading regarding the Pixel 9a camera, showcasing new features but with a major downgrade in comparison to Pixel 8a. Know what Google has planned for its affordable smartphone model, the Pixel 9a.

Pixel 9a camera specs

According to the Android Headline report, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to feature the same dual camera setup, however, it may include a 48MP main camera instead of a 64MP camera which we previously saw in Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a. Alongside the main sensor, it may include a 13MP ultrawide camera. While the main camera resolution has been reduced, the report did not highlight the type of camera sensor to be used, therefore, it's unsure how the Pixe 9a camera would perform in comparison to its predecessor.

The report also suggests that the 48MP camera may have the same physical sensor as the Google foldables. However, it is unclear whether Google will retain the same camera sensor or use an entirely different one to refine the image quality. Apart from rear cameras, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 13MP selfie camera. It was also revealed that the Pixel 9a may come with the “Add me” AI feature which was launched with the flagship Pixel 9 series.

Pixel 9a specifications (expected)

Previous rumours revealed that the Pixel 9a may come in four colour variants: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Iris. This year, Google may discard the use of bulky camera layout and it is expected to redesign the Pixel 9a to make it lighter and more attractive. The smartphone will likely feature the Tensor G4 chipset along with the Exynos 5300 modem.

Now, we also have a glimpse of the Pixel 9a camera features, which will likely bring greater impact to image quality. The smartphone is expected to debut in March 2025, which is two months ahead of the regular launch timeline.

