Realme GT 7 Pro launching in India as the first Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC smartphone in November

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India as the Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphone in November. Here’s what more we can expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 13:00 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro to launch in India in November as the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. (Realme)

Realme has confirmed the launch of its latest flagship device, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India next month. This smartphone will debut as the first device globally to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, marking a significant step for the brand in the premium smartphone segment.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset promises to be a groundbreaking mobile platform. Built using advanced 3nm process technology, this chipset focuses on energy efficiency while introducing a new 2+6 octa-core processor architecture. This architecture supports a clock speed exceeding 4GHz, indicating a significant boost in processing power. The optimizations in this setup aim to enhance AI performance in smartphones, delivering a responsive user experience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Check out what's new

Performance Expectations

With the Realme GT 7 Pro launching as the first Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship in India, it will cater to the demand for high-performance Android smartphones. Realme's announcement highlighted the device's impressive Antutu benchmark score, which surpasses 3 million. The company emphasises that this phone combines speed, efficiency, and advanced AI capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to providing users with a seamless experience.

Other tech giants like Samsung Electronics, Asustek Computer, and Xiaomi plan to integrate the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in their upcoming devices, showcasing the widespread industry support for this technology.

Also read: iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Recent leaks about the Realme GT 7 Pro reveal that it may feature a Samsung-sourced quad micro-curved display with DC dimming capabilities. It is likely to house a 50MP primary camera along with a periscope telephoto lens, though specific details regarding the telephoto capabilities remain unclear. The device is expected to retain an 8MP ultra-wide sensor found in earlier models, along with a 50 MP front camera, echoing features from the Realme 13 Pro+.

Also read: iQOO 13 key features including Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,150mAh battery revealed officially- All details

Further specifications indicate that the smartphone could offer IP69 dust and water resistance and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The design is anticipated to be sleek, with a thickness around 9mm. Rumours also suggest a robust 6,500mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging capabilities.

In terms of design, the Realme GT 7 Pro may feature a square camera module that houses all camera lenses and flash. Additionally, it is likely to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X2 display with a punch-hole cutout and minimal bezels, enhancing the device's overall visual appeal.

Realme GT 7 Pro will be available on Amazon India and in various offline retail stores to ensure a broad accessibility throughout the country.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 13:00 IST
