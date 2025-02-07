Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition launched- Here’s what’s new

Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition launched early with enhanced security and useful AI features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 10:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition launched- Here’s what’s new
Know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition has in store for business owners. (Samsung)

Samsung in January launched the Galaxy S25 series globally. Today, new generation S series models are going live on sale, allowing buyers to finally get their hands on the smartphones. However, in less than a month, Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra Enterprise Edition which is carefully curated for business purposes. This launch announcement comes early as the company takes a few months to reveal the Enterprise Edition. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition has been announced in a few selected regions with pre-orders going live in Europe. If you have been waiting for the Enterprise Edition, then know what new has been integrated.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition launch

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra Enterprise Edition offer similar features to the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, there are some new additions, security restrictions, and AI features that cater to business models and enterprise users. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition includes a Samsung Knox Suite subscription for one year without any cost and business support of up to 3 years.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

SamMobile showcased a YouTube video which consisted of now the Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition, focusing on how certain AI-powered features boost business productivity. Some AI features include Call Transcript with summary, Writing Assist, record meetings with transcription, and much more. Since the smartphone will be used for business-related purposes, Samsung is providing enhanced security features such as data encryption, remote data management via Knox Platform, locating and locking lost or stolen devices, AI security, and seamless data transfer within different devices. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition has not been announced in India yet, therefore, we may have to wait for the official announcement. As of now, only Europe has the access to pre-order the devices. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra Enterprise Edition is launched at £1,269 which is £20 higher than the standard model. Furthermore, the UK variant of Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition is priced at £819. 

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 10:43 IST
