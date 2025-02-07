Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is here to shake up the foldable phone scene, and it does so without demanding a hefty price tag. While foldable devices have often been seen as a luxury, Tecno's latest model aims to change that perception. In a market still warming up to foldable, the Phantom V Fold 2 offers a bold step forward at a significantly more accessible price point. With the Galaxy Z Fold commanding upwards of ₹1.5 lakh, Tecno's Rs. 79,999 price tag makes the V Fold 2 an intriguing option for those interested in the technology but hesitant about the cost.

Having spent a month now with the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 as my secondary phone, I'm diving into whether it truly delivers on its promise of premium features without the premium price. Here's my detailed review to give you an in-depth look at how this foldable performs in design, functionality, and overall value.

You may be interested in 29% OFF 29% OFF Tecno Camon 16 Cloud White

Cloud White 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Tecno Spark 7 Magnet Black

Magnet Black 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM 32 GB Storage Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Space Blue

Space Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage I Kall Z7 Blue

Blue 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM 32 GB Storage

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Review: Design

From the moment you unbox the Phantom V Fold 2, its design stands out. Tecno has truly refined the design of this device, and it's a noticeable upgrade. The collaboration with the luxury brand Loewe gives the phone an upscale feel, which is unexpected at this price point. The ‘Rippling Blue' variant I received for review catches the eye with its subtle sky blue colour that shifts to light purple under different lighting conditions. The curves of the device feel purposeful, and the vegan leather on the back, while slightly raised, offers a solid grip. When holding the phone, the curves enhance comfort, making the design both functional and visually appealing.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

What matters most here, however, is the phone's build quality. TECNO has made significant strides by reducing the weight, bringing it down to approximately 250 grams and a thickness of around 12mm when folded. When folded, the phone fits well in the hand and feels balanced, with the back's texture making it easy to hold comfortably with one hand. Unfolded, the V Fold 2 is impressively thin at 5.5mm, offering a foldable experience that feels refined. The main display's crease is hardly noticeable at first, though it might become more apparent with use.

After a couple of weeks of usage, however, I noticed the middle crease becoming more visible. It can be distracting, especially when watching videos or scrolling through social media. Tecno claims that the hinge, made from "aerospace-grade high-strength" material, is rated for 400,000 folds. However, in practice, the side panel is more prone to scratches and smudges than expected. The hinge works smoothly, but there's a slight creaking sound when folding or unfolding, which raises some concerns about the long-term durability of the device. While the hinge isn't as durable as the Galaxy Z Fold 6's or OnePlus Open and struggles to stay propped up at all angles, it still does the job. Overall, while the V Fold 2 is a more affordable option, it maintains a solid level of build quality.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Review: Displays

Unfolding a foldable phone always feels like opening a book, but with the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, it's more like stepping into a larger digital space. This device brings two screens into play - one for quick interactions and another for immersive use.

The main display stretches to 7.85 inches, offering a 2K+ AMOLED panel. It's an LTPO display, meaning the refresh rate adapts based on the content. The resolution stands at 2000 x 2296, and the brightness peaks at 900 nits. Tecno has also made it compatible with the V Pen, though it doesn't come in the box. The touch sampling rate sits at 360Hz, keeping interactions smooth.

On the outside, there's a 6.42-inch cover display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It carries a Full HD+ resolution (2550 x 1080) and, like the main panel, supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This display is brighter, reaching a peak of 1,600 nits, and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The high-frequency PWM dimming at 2,160Hz ensures a comfortable viewing experience. The right side of the cover screen curves slightly, a design choice seen in other foldable phones.

Also read: Moto G35 5G review: Your reliable budget smartphone

In everyday use, both screens deliver a sharp and vibrant experience. The cover display gets noticeably brighter than the folding panel, but even under sunlight, readability isn't an issue. Responsiveness is on point, and the main screen avoids that plasticky feel that some foldable tend to have.

The bezels on the inner display are a bit more noticeable compared to some competitors, but they don't take away from the experience. Tecno has also added support for the Phantom V Pen, giving users more precision for writing or sketching, though the stylus isn't included in the package.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Review: Software, performance and battery life

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 offers a solid performance experience, despite not being equipped with the latest flagship chip. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, built on a 4nm architecture, this chip, while not cutting-edge, still delivers reliable performance. Paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the device offers a smooth multitasking experience. Running on Android 14 with HiOS 14.5, the phone features a variety of tools, although the interface could benefit from further refinement. Tecno also guarantees two major Android updates and three years of security patches, which is slightly behind the current trend.

The standout feature of this device is its multitasking capabilities. Switching between apps is smooth, and the screen can easily be split to run two apps simultaneously. Whether you're managing work tasks or browsing social media, the device handles it without any issues. Additionally, the software offers useful AI tools for creating and editing content, real-time translation during calls, and even AI-generated wallpapers.

In terms of performance benchmarks, the Phantom V Fold 2 holds its own with a score of 11,93,263 on AnTuTu and GeekBench 6 scores of 1292 (single-core) and 3968 (multi-core). During 3DMark's Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, the phone scored 2,163 with 74.8% stability. These results are typical for a folding phone priced under Rs. 1 lakh.

Also read: Apple iPad mini 7 review: Tiny tablet, mighty potential

Battery life is another strong point for the Phantom V Fold 2. With a 5,750mAh battery, the device easily lasts through a full day of use, even with heavy multitasking. When it's time to charge, the 70W fast charging ensures quick power-ups, while the 15W wireless charging feature stands out, especially compared to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or OnePlus Open. On a typical day, I experienced 5.5 to 6 hours of screen-on time, which included social media browsing, calls, music, and video streaming. The phone charges fully in about 45 minutes to an hour with the provided charger.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Review: Camera Quality

The TECNO Phantom V Fold 2 offers a solid camera experience with a versatile setup, making it a competitive option in the foldable market. It features three rear cameras and two front-facing ones, all focused on providing an impressive range of features for various scenarios. The main rear camera is a 50MP sensor, backed by OmniVision's OV50H, with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size and f/1.9 aperture lens. It also supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The second 50MP camera acts as a portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. The third camera is a 50MP ultrawide lens offering a 115-degree field of view.

When it comes to daylight shots, the camera delivers clear and vibrant photos with a satisfying dynamic range. However, in low-light conditions, the camera struggles at times, with details softening in darker scenes. That said, considering the price point, the camera performs admirably compared to more expensive foldable devices.

Also read: iPhone 16 review: Solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations

On the other hand, TECNO has heavily integrated AI features, adding tools like AI Cam mode, object removal, and sticker creation in the gallery, along with a ChatGPT-powered assistant named Ella. This combination of tools, including sketch-to-image capabilities and text summarisation, further enhances the camera's overall functionality.

While not the absolute leader in foldable camera quality, the TECNO Phantom V Fold 2 certainly holds its ground, particularly for its price. It provides a compelling camera experience at a more affordable rate than its competitors, and its AI features add an interesting twist to the mix.

Verdict

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is an intriguing choice for those looking to experience foldable technology without breaking the bank. It brings a refined design, solid performance, and impressive battery life at nearly half the price of premium foldables. The lightweight build, durable hinge, and vibrant dual displays make it a compelling option for multitaskers and media consumers. The 5,750mAh battery ensures a full day's usage and the 70W fast charging adds to the convenience.

However, the device does have its trade-offs. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset is capable but not cutting-edge, and while the camera system delivers good results in daylight, low-light performance could be better. The crease on the main display becomes more noticeable over time, and the hinge, although functional, doesn't match the durability of more expensive foldable devices. Additionally, Tecno's software support lags behind industry leaders, with only two major updates promised.

In short, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 offers good value for money with its premium features, solid performance, and competitive pricing. It's a great option for those looking to explore the foldable experience without the hefty price tag, but if top-tier camera quality and long-term durability are your priorities, you might want to consider other options.