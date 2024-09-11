 Planning to buy iPhone 16? Here’s why you should buy iPhone 16 Pro instead | Mobile News

Planning to buy iPhone 16? Here’s why you should buy iPhone 16 Pro instead

Know the biggest reasons to buy the iPhone 16 Pro instead of the standard iPhone 16 models. 

Planning to buy iPhone 16? Here’s why you should buy iPhone 16 Pro instead
Here’s why you should buy the iPhone 16 Pro for a worthy smartphone upgrade. (AFP)

The new iPhone 16 series has been grabbing much attention since its official launch on September 9. Apple announced several upgrades for all four models, however, the main highlight of the iPhone 16 launch was the new “Camera Control” button. If you are planning to get your hands on the new standard iPhone 16 model, then you must consider buying the iPhone 16 Pro, since it's offering more advanced features. Here are three reasons why you should consider buying the iPhone 16 Pro. 

Why you should buy iPhone 16 Pro over iPhone 16

  1. Faster and bigger display: This year Apple has tweaked the size of the iPhone 16 Pro from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch which will provide users with a more enhanced experience as it will not be small or too big in the hands. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro display is faster than the iPhone 16 as it offers a 120Hz refresh rate since the ProMotion technology is only limited to iPhone 16 Pro models. 
  2. Pro-level camera experience: iPhone Pro models are popularly known for their advanced camera capabilities. Now, with the new iPhone 16 Pro, Apple has made some significant upgrades to the camera. Firstly, the Pro model features a triple-camera setup, therefore, it has the ability to offer up to 5x optical zoom capability. Whereas, the iPhone 16 model does not have a separate telephoto lens. The iPhone 16 Pro also comes with a 48MP ultrawide camera than the iPhone 16's 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also includes some Pro-exclusive features such as ProRAW, ProRes video, 4K 120 fps videos, and more. 

  1. Bigger battery, longer usage: The iPhone 16 Pro claims to offer 27 hours of video playback time and up to 85 hours of audio playback. Whereas, the iPhone 16 offers 22 hours of video playback time and up to 80 hours of audio playback time. Additionally, for the iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple has integrated the A18 Pro chip which is faster and more powerful than the iPhone 16's A18 chip. Therefore, the performance would be faster and swift with the Pro models. 

These are some of the major reasons why upgrading the iPhone 16 Pro model would be a better choice than going for the standard iPhone 16 model. 

