iOS 18 releasing on Monday, but iPhone users can stick to iOS 17 for a while

New iOS 17 update is important for users who wish to wait for later iOS 18 updates that will bring the much awaited Apple Intelligence features.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 11 2024, 08:36 IST
iOS 18's biggest feature Apple Intelligence. won't be available during the initial roll out. (9to5Mac)

iOS 18 will be released for eligible iPhone users in India and around the globe on Monday, September 16. The new big update for iPhone users comes with a range of new features and improvements. Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, iOS 18 has been available to developers and beta testers for quite a while and it will be pre-installed in the new iPhone 16 series that will go on sale from September 20. Apple always recommends iPhone users to use the latest iOS version to avoid exploitations of the vulnerabilities. However, if you wish to stick to iOS 17 for a while, that won't be a bad choice as Apple is reportedly gearing up to roll out iOS 17.7 in the coming days.

iOS 17.7 releasing soon with security patches

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple recently rolled out a new iOS 17.7 RC for developers and public beta testers recently. The update comes with security patches and bug fixes for iOS 17 users. The report suggests that the company will release iOS 17.7 simultaneously with iOS 18.0 next week.

Many iPhone users avoid installing the new major iOS build right after the release to avoid bugs and compatibility issues with key apps. That's why the new iOS 17 update is important for users who wish to wait for later iOS 18 updates that will bring the much awaited Apple Intelligence features.

According to the report, iPhone users will be able to see both updates in the iPhone Settings app. Users will be able to choose to stay on iOS 17 with the latest security patches or install the latest iOS 18 with new features.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 08:36 IST
