Pre-order offers on iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more announced by Croma

Apple on Tuesday launched its new generation of iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The new iPhones have created much buzz among buyers as they are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the latest iPhone 15 models. However, the wait will soon finally come to an end as Apple is all set to start the pre-orders of the iPhone 15 series today, September 15 at 5:30 PM IST. Interested buyers can book their devices from Croma with amazing discounts and offers. Have a look at the great deals and take advantage of them as they are available for a limited period.

Croma offers on iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch

Electronic retailer Croma is offering express delivery in select cities for the newly launched Apple devices. Buyers can pre-book the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at just Rs. 2000 from the Croma Stores. Additionally, for the first time, the retailer is offering buyers in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat, to win tickets to Croma Cruise Control 4.0 aboard Cordeilla Cruises while pre-booking the iPhone 15 between September 15 and September 18 from stores or croma.com. All Croma stand-alone stores will open at 8 AM on the sale date.

Croma bank offers

The iPhone 15 series starts from Rs.79900 for the base iPhone 15 model. However, from Croma, users can take advantage of finance schemes including no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months. You can also avail credit and debit card offers from eligible banks. Furthermore, you can reduce the price of iPhone 15 models by exchanging your old smartphone. While availing of the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.6000 off and a cashback offer of Rs.5000. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the value and condition of your old smartphone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

On the Croma store and website, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in various color options such as black, green, pink, yellow, and blue. The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in natural titanium, blue titanium, and black titanium colors. Additionally, buyers can also get the benefit of a flat 10 percent off on selected Apple accessories, AppleCare+, and Protect+ plans while pre-booking. Note that you can pre-book iPhone 15 models till September 21.