Icon

Pre-order offers on iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more announced by Croma

The pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone, the iPhone 15 series commence today, along with Apple Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2. Check out the pre-order offers released by Croma.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 16:35 IST
Icon
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
iPhone 15
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island  which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
View all Images
The pre-booking of the iPhone 15 series and Apple smartwatches starts today! Book your device now. (Apple)

Apple on Tuesday launched its new generation of iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, along with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The new iPhones have created much buzz among buyers as they are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the latest iPhone 15 models. However, the wait will soon finally come to an end as Apple is all set to start the pre-orders of the iPhone 15 series today, September 15 at 5:30 PM IST. Interested buyers can book their devices from Croma with amazing discounts and offers. Have a look at the great deals and take advantage of them as they are available for a limited period.

Croma offers on iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch

Electronic retailer Croma is offering express delivery in select cities for the newly launched Apple devices. Buyers can pre-book the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at just Rs. 2000 from the Croma Stores. Additionally, for the first time, the retailer is offering buyers in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat, to win tickets to Croma Cruise Control 4.0 aboard Cordeilla Cruises while pre-booking the iPhone 15 between September 15 and September 18 from stores or croma.com. All Croma stand-alone stores will open at 8 AM on the sale date.

Croma bank offers

The iPhone 15 series starts from Rs.79900 for the base iPhone 15 model. However, from Croma, users can take advantage of finance schemes including no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months. You can also avail credit and debit card offers from eligible banks. Furthermore, you can reduce the price of iPhone 15 models by exchanging your old smartphone. While availing of the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.6000 off and a cashback offer of Rs.5000. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the value and condition of your old smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the Croma store and website, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in various color options such as black, green, pink, yellow, and blue. The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in natural titanium, blue titanium, and black titanium colors. Additionally, buyers can also get the benefit of a flat 10 percent off on selected Apple accessories, AppleCare+, and Protect+ plans while pre-booking. Note that you can pre-book iPhone 15 models till September 21.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 16:35 IST
Home Mobile News Pre-order offers on iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more announced by Croma
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
GTA 5
GTA 6 rumoured to offer 400 hours of gameplay, but it will cost you!
Minecraft
Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is just around the corner; Know when, where to watch Minecraft Live
Forza Horizon 4
Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon