Price cut Alert! Delightful discount on Motorola G13 brings price down to just Rs. 9999

If you are looking to buy a smartphone at a perfect price, then this Flipkart deal on the Motorola G13 is for you. Before you proceed to the deal, know all the details about the smartphone. Motorola G13 comes with a Helio G85 Processor. The smartphone also comes along with an amazing triple camera setup of 50MP + 2MP + 2MP and a front camera of 8MP. It features 6.5-inch HD+ Display. The smartphone comes with two amazing colours - Lavender blue and Matte Charcoal. The Motorola G13 comes with 128 GB ROM that can be expanded up to 1 TB. All these features can be yours for an affordable amount.

Discount

Flipkart is offering a 28 percent initial discount on Motorola G13, making its price drop massively from its original retail rate.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

According to Flipkart the original price of Motorola G13 is Rs.13999, but you can currently have it for just Rs. 9999 due to the initial discount available on the online shopping site. After the initial discount you save Rs. 4000 without having to opt for any other offers.

Exchange Deal

Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where you can get a discount up to Rs. 8850 by trading-in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends on the resale value of the device you trade-in. You also need to check the exchange deal available in your area by entering your area Pin code.

Bank offers

Flipkart also offers bank offers which helps you in further reducing the price of the smartphone. You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. By taking the advantages of this bank offer you can further reduce the price of the smartphone and make the deal more beneficial for you. You can check out the more details by visiting the official site of Flipkart.