Price cut Alert! Delightful discount on Motorola G13 brings price down to just Rs. 9999

Flipkart is offering a whopping discount on MOTOROLA G13. check it now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 16:15 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launching tomorrow! Check expected specs, features, price
image caption
1/5 Display: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to have a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with HDR10+. Interestingly, it will have a bigger cover display with a 3.6-inch pOLED panel. On the other hand, the Razr 40 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel with a 144Hz rate and a 1.5-inch cover display.  (Motorola)
image caption
2/5 Chipset: Motorola has confirmed that Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while Razr 40 will get Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.  (Motorola)
Motorola Razr 40
3/5 Battery: The Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3800mAh battery while the standard model of Razr 40 gets a bigger 4200mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
4/5 Cameras: For photography, the Ultra model will get the 12MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras. While the Razr 40 gets a 64MP main camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera. Both of these models will get a 32MP macro vision camera.  (Motorola)
image caption
5/5 Expected price: The prices for Motorola Razr 40 series are yet to be revealed. However, a leaked image by Amazon suggests that the Razr 40 may be priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.  (Motorola)
you can currently buy the Motorola G13 for just Rs. 9999.
View all Images
you can currently buy the Motorola G13 for just Rs. 9999. (Flipkart)

If you are looking to buy a smartphone at a perfect price, then this Flipkart deal on the Motorola G13 is for you. Before you proceed to the deal, know all the details about the smartphone. Motorola G13 comes with a Helio G85 Processor. The smartphone also comes along with an amazing triple camera setup of 50MP + 2MP + 2MP and a front camera of 8MP. It features 6.5-inch HD+ Display. The smartphone comes with two amazing colours - Lavender blue and Matte Charcoal. The Motorola G13 comes with 128 GB ROM that can be expanded up to 1 TB. All these features can be yours for an affordable amount.

Discount

Flipkart is offering a 28 percent initial discount on Motorola G13, making its price drop massively from its original retail rate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to Flipkart the original price of Motorola G13 is Rs.13999, but you can currently have it for just Rs. 9999 due to the initial discount available on the online shopping site. After the initial discount you save Rs. 4000 without having to opt for any other offers.

Exchange Deal

Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where you can get a discount up to Rs. 8850 by trading-in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends on the resale value of the device you trade-in. You also need to check the exchange deal available in your area by entering your area Pin code.

Bank offers

Flipkart also offers bank offers which helps you in further reducing the price of the smartphone. You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. By taking the advantages of this bank offer you can further reduce the price of the smartphone and make the deal more beneficial for you. You can check out the more details by visiting the official site of Flipkart.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 16:15 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Price cut Alert! Delightful discount on Motorola G13 brings price down to just Rs. 9999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets