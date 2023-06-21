Price cut alert! iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a huge discount, check deals here

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has been making waves since its release, is now available with a huge discount on Flipkart. Its classy looks and amazing features have caught the attention of numerous Android users who are eager to upgrade their smartphones with Apple's latest flagship device. iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display size, runs on iOS 16, and is powered by the A16 Bionic Chip with 6-core processors. It captures amazing quality pictures from a triple-set camera with 48MP + 12MP + 12MP lenses and 12MP front camera.

If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, know that Flipkart has brought a great deal on iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can avail various bank offers and exchange bonuses. Check it out here!

According to Flipkart, the 128 GB variant of iPhone 14 Pro Max originally costs Rs. 1,39,900 but with Flipkart discount, you can get it only for Rs. 1,27,999, giving you a great discount of 8%.

Furthermore, you can get an additional off on the selling price with bank and exchange offers.

Other discounts

A value-for-money exchange offer is available on Flipkart where you can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 35000 off. To enjoy the exchange offer, your previous phone should be in good working condition. Mostly the price range on exchange depends on the model and your area Pincode to ensure that the discount is available to you.

Customers can also get flat Rs.3000 off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions along with Rs. 3000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions. Additionally, you can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.