Price drop alert! iPhone 14 gets BIG discount, check details here

Flipkart has slashed iPhone 14 price and made it much more attractive to buyers. The iPhone 14 is Apple's latest flagship smartphone, launched in September 2022. In our review, we noted that "from performance to display capabilities, nothing really felt short or left a lot of room for complaint". Let's delve into the details of this price cut and explore the value it brings to potential buyers.

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and has 6GB of RAM. The rear camera system consists of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera is a 12MP TrueDepth lens.

iPhone 14 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 by a huge amount, making it available at a very affordable price. The original price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is Rs. 79990. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 69999, which means you get a huge 12% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the iPhone 14 even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 14. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off on trading in your old smartphone. However, keep in mind that the discount is conditional on the model and dependent on the condition of your old smartphone. You must also input the Pin code to check the availability of exchange offers in your area.

Additionally, customers using HDFC Credit Cards can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 4000 on transactions. There is also a 5 percent cashback available for Flipkart Axis bank Card transactions.

If you're looking for an affordable, powerful, and feature-rich smartphone that doesn't compromise on performance, the iPhone 14 is a great choice.