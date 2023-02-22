Price to specifications, check out the newly-launched OnePlus 11 5G

The latest flagship offering from OnePlus, the One Plus 11 5G, was unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event that was held in Delhi NCR on February 7.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform that enables a 35% improvement in CPU and 25% improvement in GPU speeds. The UFS4.0 flash storage ensures there are no speed bottlenecks for faster and more responsive user experiences. The UFS4.0 amps up the read and write operations by 100% and 133% respectively, as compared to the UFS3.1 so that lag in usage becomes a thing of the past, the company revealed.

The OnePlus 11 5G has up to 16 GB of next-gen LPDDR5X RAM. It also incorporates RAM-Vit, an in-house machine-learning technology that compresses apps and intelligently allocates RAM for future-proof fluency. The RAM-Vit ensures better performance through a multi-pronged system. It expands CPU bandwidth acceleration by expanding the maximum data limit between the CPU and 16GB of system memory by 16X so that switching between apps in the background happens with almost zero lag. On the OnePlus 11 5G, machine learning AI turbocharges every layer of AI RAM allocation in three stages to reduce lag by up to 50%, the company has revealed.

Furthermore, the RAM optimizes frequently-used apps, reducing memory size for improved stability and instant-wake. It also facilitates 500MB RAM allocation to accelerate individual resource-intensive tasks such as image processing.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh supersized battery that can be charged up to 100% in 25 minutes and comes with 100-watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The AI Charged Acceleration gives the battery a boost when you need to replenish it in a jiffy.

The OnePlus 11 5G has also received the TÜV Rheinland certification. The OnePlus 11 5G got the TÜV SUD 48-month Fluency Rating A as it withstood stringent tests with an aging model to evaluate its fluency rate in terms of some common user scenarios such as opening the Dialpad, camera, and reading photos. The model has also passed pressure tests, and drop tests, and can efficiently operate in fluctuating high and low temperatures.

OnePlus 5G comes in two colours: Titan Black and Eterna Green.