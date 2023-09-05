Realme C51: Price, specifications and features

Were you looking for an entry-level smartphone to buy? Well, don't worry, you can now buy a feature-filled smartphone at a very low price. Realme has announced the launch of Realme C51, the newest addition to its “Champion” Series. It is available in two stunning colors: Mint Green & Carbon Black and comes in 1 storage variant: 4GB + 64GB. Realme C51 is priced at Rs. 8999. Let's take a look at the features of this newly launched smartphone:

Display

Realme C51 features a 17.13cm 90Hz Display with the classic drop design and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and up to 560nits. Additionally, it comes with the Mini Capsule feature which was first introduced inrealme C55. This feature seamlessly adjusts to the display, wraps around the mini-drop front camera, and showcases different functions.

Battery and charging

The Realme C51 is equipped with a 33W SUPERVOOC charging solution technology employs high-voltage, low-current charging techniques for quicker charging. It takes just 28 minutes to charge up to 50%, and has also remarkably amplified its charging speed by 100%. The smartphone has a massive 5000mAh battery ensuring fast and safe charging for all.

Camera

The Realme C51 is equipped with a 50MP primary AI camera. The camera features various creative modes such as Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face Recognition, Filters, and Bokeh Effect Control among many others. The smartphone also has a 5MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 large aperture and a 5P lens.

Other specifications

Realme C51 is equipped with a powerful T612 Octa-core processor, providing reliable and smooth performance for a seamless user experience. The octa-core processor comprises two A75 1.82GHz cores and six A55 1.8GHz cores. The chipset operates on a 12nm process technology, which enhances power efficiency and reduces heat generation. The Mali-G52 GPU, running at 1.82GHz provides excellent graphics processing capabilities, delivering an immersive visual experience for gaming and multimedia.

Realme C51 has an ultra-slim design with a thickness of 7.99mm. The Realme C51 comes with a right-angle bezel design on the side of the phone which gives you a comfortable gripping experience and in-hand feeling.