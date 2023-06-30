Realme GT 2 gets huge price cut! Check discount and offers here

Realme GT 2 is available with a huge price cut. Check the offers and discount here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 12:57 IST
Get Realme GT 2 at a discount from Flipkart (Priya/HT Tech)
Get Realme GT 2 at a discount from Flipkart (Priya/HT Tech)

Flipkart is offering a massive deal on Realme GT 2. It's a mid-range smartphone filled with unique features and specifications and offers great performance to users. And now it is available at a huge discount on Flipkart.

Let's check out what Realme GT 2 has in store for us.

Realme GT 2 features a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 8 GB RAM. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor. It captures breathtaking images with its triple setup camera that consists of a 50 MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It is also equipped with a 5000 mAh battery along with a 33W turbocharger. Sounds amazing right?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, you can get your hands on the latest Realme GT 2 at an affordable cost. Along with discounts you can also enjoy additional bank and exchange offers. Continue reading to know more.

Realme GT 2 discount

According to Flipkart, the Realme GT 2 originally retails for Rs.39,999, however, from Flipkart you can get it for only Rs.23,999, giving you a huge discount of 40 percent!

Don't miss out on the great opportunity to avail this offer. Not only that! You can also further reduce the price of Realme GT 2 by using bank offers and exchange deals. Check that out below.

Bank offers

You can get 5% cash back on a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card on orders above Rs.100. Additionally, you can avail exchange deal that will reduce the price of Realme GT 2 by up to Rs.23,200.

But how to avail of exchange offers?

It's simple. You just need to exchange your old smartphone with the new Realme GT 2. However, the exchange value totally depends on your old phone's model and its working condition. Make sure that phone does not have any kind of defects and works properly. The technician will thoroughly check your old phone.

Happy shopping!

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 12:57 IST
