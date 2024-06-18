Realme GT 6 shipment stolen in Spain: This is what the company has said

Realme GT 6 was set to launch globally on June 20, 2024. However, just before the launch, the device shipment units were stolen en route to Spain. In very shocking news, Realme may consider shifting the launch date for the device in Spain due to the unavailability of GT 6 in stores. Know what Realme Spain said regarding the pressing matter.

Realme GT 6 shipment stolen

Realme Spain shared an X post revealing the details about the stolen shipment units for the upcoming GT 6 smartphone. The company highlighted that the Realme GT 6 units were stolen when it was on its way to Spain for the launch on June 20. The statement said (translated to English), “We have to apologise to you. For reasons beyond our control, our Realme GT 6 phones have been stolen on their way to Spain. We have not been able to recover them despite having done everything possible, so we will not be able to guarantee the in-store experience we would like during launch week.”

However, Realme did not mention any launch delay in the country. Therefore, the Realme GT 6 is expected to debut as scheduled earlier. However, people waiting for the device may experience some delays in the availability. As of now, the shipment location has not been tracked and the company highlighted that they were not able to retrieve the units.

Since the launch for Realme GT 6 is scheduled for June 20, know what it has in store for the users.

Realme GT 6 specs

The Realme GT 6 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits local peak brightness. The smartphone was confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 5500mAh battery with 120W SUPERVOOC charging support.

Based on the shared images, the Realme GT 6 features a dual camera setup which may consist of a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera.

