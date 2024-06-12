Realme GT 6 specs confirmed ahead of June 20 launch: Know all about the upcoming smartphone

Realme GT 6 is just a few days away from its official launch on June 20. The GT series of Realme is back after 2 years and the company is trying to bring premium features in the mid-range segment. Recently, the Real GT 6T was announced and gained much popularity in the performance segment. Now, the Realme GT 6 is set to make a statement with a new processor and powerful battery, know more about what's coming ahead of launch.

Realme GT 6 performance and battery specs

Just a week before the official launch of Realme GT 6, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Realme claims that the processor has an AnTuTu score of more than 1.65 million. Additionally, the Realme GT 6 will offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, similar to the Realme GT 6T. However, the exact storage variants are yet to be determined.

For effective heat management and multitasking, the Realme GT 6 will be equipped with a 9-layer dual VC cooling system. This will protect the smartphone from generating heat while conducting heavy tasks and provide users with a smooth performance. Realme also confirmed that the GT 6 will be equipped with a 5500mAh battery that will support a 120W SUPERVOOC charger. The company claims that the device will be charged 50 percent in just 10 minutes and 100 percent in just 28 minutes. Realme also said, “ With Smart Charging technology and 38 layers of protection, it ensures safe and intelligent charging, even in extreme conditions.”

Earlier, the company confirmed that the smartphone comes with a similar design as the Realme GT 6T with a nano-mirror design. However, in of plastic, the company has used a glass back in Realme GT 6.

Realme GT 6 expected specs

The Realme GT 6 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with a dual camera setup which will likely feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. On the front, it may feature a 32MP front camera.

