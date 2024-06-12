 Realme GT 6 specs confirmed ahead of June 20 launch: Know all about the upcoming smartphone | Mobile News

Realme GT 6 specs confirmed ahead of June 20 launch: Know all about the upcoming smartphone

Realme revealed the processor and battery details of the upcoming GT 6 smartphone, know what’s coming ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 12 2024, 08:05 IST
Realme GT 6 specs confirmed ahead of June 20 launch: Know all about the upcoming smartphone
Realme GT 6 to boost a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 5500mAh battery. (Realme)

Realme GT 6 is just a few days away from its official launch on June 20. The GT series of Realme is back after 2 years and the company is trying to bring premium features in the mid-range segment. Recently, the Real GT 6T was announced and gained much popularity in the performance segment. Now, the Realme GT 6 is set to make a statement with a new processor and powerful battery, know more about what's coming ahead of launch. 

Also read: Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and more: Check out the best smartphones under Rs.30000

Realme GT 6 performance and battery specs

Just a week before the official launch of Realme GT 6, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Realme claims that the processor has an AnTuTu score of more than 1.65 million. Additionally, the Realme GT 6 will offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, similar to the Realme GT 6T. However, the exact storage variants are yet to be determined. 

Also read: Realme GT 6 India launch date revealed

For effective heat management and multitasking, the Realme GT 6 will be equipped with a 9-layer dual VC cooling system. This will protect the smartphone from generating heat while conducting heavy tasks and provide users with a smooth performance. Realme also confirmed that the GT 6 will be equipped with a 5500mAh battery that will support a 120W SUPERVOOC charger. The company claims that the device will be charged 50 percent in just 10 minutes and 100 percent in just 28 minutes. Realme also said, “ With Smart Charging technology and 38 layers of protection, it ensures safe and intelligent charging, even in extreme conditions.”

Also read: Realme 13 Pro to launch soon in India

Earlier, the company confirmed that the smartphone comes with a similar design as the Realme GT 6T with a nano-mirror design. However, in of plastic, the company has used a glass back in Realme GT 6. 

Realme GT 6  expected specs

The Realme GT 6 is expected to sport a  6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with a dual camera setup which will likely feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. On the front, it may feature a 32MP front camera. 

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 08:05 IST
