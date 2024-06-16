Realme to launch GT 6 and Buds Air 6 Pro in India on June 20th: Check expected specs, features and more

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest offerings in India this month. On June 20th, the Realme GT 6 will debut, positioned as a higher-end variant of last month's Realme GT 6T. Speculation suggests it could be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 6. Joining this smartphone on stage will be the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro TWS earbuds.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro TWS Earbuds Joining the Launch

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro, recently unveiled in China, are expected to mirror their hardware specifications in the Indian market. These earbuds feature 11mm bass drivers paired with 6mm micro-planar tweeters. Supporting Hi-Fi sound through LDAC HD audio codec and 360-degree spatial audio effects, they are also Hi-Res certified.

Equipped with dual-device connection 2.0, the earbuds allow simultaneous pairing with two devices. They incorporate a six-microphone setup for ambient noise reduction and boast an IP55 rating. Realme claims the Buds Air 6 Pro delivers up to 40 hours of music playback, with fast charging support providing up to 7 hours of music on just a 10-minute charge.

Realme GT 6T Features and Variants

In China, the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are priced at CNY 499 (approximately Rs. 5,750), with an expected Indian price around Rs. 6,000. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 6T will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Its standout features include AI capabilities such as Magic Eraser for photo object removal, Night Vision for enhancing low-light images, and AI Smart Loop for content identification and sharing with third-party apps. The phone will be available in Green and Silver colour options.

More details about these products are expected to be revealed next week, shedding light on their availability and additional features.