Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Looking for a high-end smartphone but confused with several options available? Well, worry not because we have found the right models for you that offer flagship performance at a reasonable price. Recently, Realme launched its first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro. On the other hand, Samsung announced the new generation Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S24 FE with some upgraded specifications and features. To know which smartphone offers more at similar pricing, we have curated a comparison between Realme GT 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design and display

Realme GT 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE both have a different design profile, both offering premium materials, look and feel. The GT 7 Pro has a revamped design with a square-shaped camera, curved edges, and a flat screen. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE has a similar design to the flagship S24 model.

For display, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Eco2 OLED Plus LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits peak brightness.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Performance and battery life

The Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, whereas, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with Exynos 2400e SoC, which is a toned version of the flagship Exynos 2400e chipset. Based on the benchmark scores, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is faster than the Exynos 2400e, since it's a newer generation processor.

For lasting performance, the Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 5800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with a 4700mAh battery that comes with 25W charging support.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Camera

Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP IMX906 main camera with OIS, a 50MP IMX882 periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.



Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 59999 for 12GB + 256GB. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is priced at Rs.59999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

