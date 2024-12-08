Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Check out the details comparison and know which smartphone under Rs.59999 would be a better choice.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 08 2024, 09:00 IST
Icon
Realme GT 7 Pro launch soon: Check out specs, features, and more
Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000
1/5 The Realme GT 7 Pro is launching on November 4 in China and after a few days, the smartphone is expected to launch in India. Realme is actively teasing the smartphone, showcasing its design, specifications and features of the smartphone. The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to launch in the performance segment with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and new AI features.  (Realme)
Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000
2/5 The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000 nits peak brightness. The display is also expected to support Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.  (Realme)
Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000
3/5 As we are aware the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it is also expected to come with Adreno 830 GPU for improved performance. It is also rumoured that the smartphone will be able to support AAA games. The smartphone will likely offer up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, providing users with a variety of flagship storage options.  (Realme)
Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000
4/5 The Realme GT 7 Pro will likley feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor that may offer up to 3x zoom. On the front, the smartphone will likely feature 16MP front-facing cameras. It also includes camera AI features such as AI Motion Deblur and AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity. ( Realme )
Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000
5/5 The Realme GT 7 Pro is also rumoured to get a major battery life upgrade with a 6500mAh battery that may support 120W fast charging. Now, we may have to wait for the India launch to confirm what Realme has planned to offer in its flagship series.  ( Realme )
Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000
icon View all Images
Know which smartphone you should buy Realme GT 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Looking for a high-end smartphone but confused with several options available? Well, worry not because we have found the right models for you that offer flagship performance at a reasonable price. Recently, Realme launched its first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro. On the other hand, Samsung announced the new generation Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S24 FE with some upgraded specifications and features. To know which smartphone offers more at similar pricing, we have curated a comparison between Realme GT 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: A performance beast with room for improvement

You may be interested in

14% OFF
Realme GT 7 Pro
  • Mars Orange
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,998Original price:₹69,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹59,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design and display

Realme GT 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE both have a different design profile, both offering premium materials, look and feel. The GT 7 Pro has a revamped design with a square-shaped camera, curved edges, and a flat screen. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE has a similar design to the flagship S24 model. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Eco2 OLED Plus LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits peak brightness.

Also read: iPhone 30: Will it ever launch? Apple CEO Tim Cook says…

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Performance and battery life

The Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, whereas, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with Exynos 2400e SoC, which is a toned version of the flagship Exynos 2400e chipset. Based on the benchmark scores, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is faster than the Exynos 2400e, since it's a newer generation processor. 

For lasting performance, the Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 5800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with a 4700mAh battery that comes with 25W charging support.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Camera

Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP IMX906 main camera with OIS, a 50MP IMX882 periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.


Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 59999 for 12GB + 256GB. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is priced at Rs.59999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Realme GT 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which smartphone to under Rs.60000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Pushpa 2 tips
GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets