iPhone 30: Will it ever launch? Apple CEO Tim Cook says…

Have you ever wondered what’s next for the iPhone? Will we get an iPhone 25, iPhone 30, or even an iPhone 40? Here's what Tim Cook has to say.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 17:32 IST
Tim Cook believes that smartphones do have a future. (DALL-E )

Apple has been making the iPhone for 18 years, starting with the original iPhone that launched back in January 2007. Fast forward to today, and we've just seen the release of the iPhone 16. But have you ever wondered what's next for the iPhone? Will we get an iPhone 25, iPhone 30, or even an iPhone 40? It's a fascinating thought. While we don't have the answers just yet, there's growing speculation that phones could eventually be replaced by something entirely different. We've already caught glimpses of this shift with devices like the Rabbit R1 and the AI-powered Humane AI Pin—gadgets that are built around the narrative to take over (or at least, share) the role of our trusty smartphones.

Now, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, in an inverview with Wired has shared interesting insights about the same.

Will There Be An iPhone 30? Here's What Tim Cook Said

Interestingly, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, was recently asked about this. In an interview with Wired's Stephen Levy, Cook was asked to comment if he thinks there will be an iPhone 30. Levy also wondered if some AI device could replace phones soon. 

Cook had an interesting response. He said, "We see the smartphone lasting a very long time. There will be more innovation. And obviously you look at the first iPhone that shipped versus the iPhone 16, they're totally different, right?

This response shows that Cook, as the Apple CEO, believes that smartphones do have a future and are not going to go away anytime soon. Yes, they may change in how they work and how you interact with them, but the form factor and the device category won't be disappearing anytime soon.

How Has The iPhone Changed Over The Years

If we look at how the iPhone has changed, it's impressive. The iPhone 16 models are powered by the latest A18 series processors, 8GB of RAM, have FaceID biometrics slotted inside a tiny Dynamic Island, and support the latest AI models by Apple. But iPhones haven't always been this advanced. In fact, just a decade ago, Apple was shipping a very different phone, the iPhone 6, which shipped with a Touch ID biometric sensor, large bezels, a dual-core chipset, and just 1GB of RAM. It also came with only 16GB of storage. Now, iPhones come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage by default.

Over the years, iPhones have become incredibly popular and powerful. Now, the latest iPhones can even run games like Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and more, which are console games. Who would have thought that we would be able to play console games on a handheld mobile phone? Now imagine if the iPhone 30 could play something like GTA 6 down the line. The possibilities are endless, and Tim Cook seems to have hinted that users shouldn't give up on phones, and iPhones in particular.

Tim Cook On Superhuman Intelligence

In the same series of questions, Wired also asked Tim Cook what it would mean if computers had superhuman intelligence. Cook said there would be a lot of benefits to this, adding that "there's so much extraordinary benefit for humanity." However, he also noted that there would be things that would need guardrails. "We're very deeply considerate about things that we do and don't do. I hope that others are as well.," he said. "AGI itself is a ways away, at a minimum. We'll sort out along the way what the guardrails need to be in such an environment.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 17:32 IST
