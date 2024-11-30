Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: A performance beast with room for improvement

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone has finally been launched with the Realme GT 7 Pro. The smartphone has been creating a huge buzz among tech enthusiasts as many wish to experience the new flagship chipset by Qualcomm. Additionally, Realme's GT series smartphones are popular for bringing performance-centric smartphones, therefore launching a new generation model with the latest chipset was a smart move by the company. However, the title of claiming the “first” in the market could be tricky as several competitors are yet to make their debut.

I have been using the China variant of the Realme GT 7 Pro for over 3 weeks now to examine the chipset's performance, its integration with the device, camera capabilities, AI features, and more. So, here's my first impression of the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Design and display

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in two colour variants: Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey, both looking stunning when it comes to design. The smartphone is built with matte glass and aluminium, giving it a premium look, yet it is quite slippery and attracts dust. One of its key design features is that it has received an IP69 rating, enabling the device to be submerged 2 meters underwater for about 30 minutes. Overall, the Realme GT 7 Pro design is premium and sturdy, which definitely meets expectations.

In terms of display features and viewing experience, the GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO+Eco2 OLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nit peak brightness. The display is quite exceptional when it comes to the viewing experience as it brings punchy visuals with vibrant colours and detailing. It's equally fast and responsive, however, it sometimes stutters when switching between apps instantly.

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Performance

For flagship performance, the Realme GT 7 Pro has introduced Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with Adreno 830 GPU. It offers LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which every flagship smartphone user wants. The smartphone offers a decent performance but it is not as smooth as expected.

The smartphone's gaming experience is top-notch. I was able to play BGMI at 120 FPS with AI Super Frame Rate enabled and 57 FPS during normal gameplay with high graphic settings. However, after 30 minutes of gaming, I experienced a severe overheating issue which created problems in basic performance such as scrolling through social media. Additionally, I was unable to stress test the device and get accurate AnTuTu scores as the smartphone's temperature reached above 45 degrees. Therefore, Realme could bring fixes to such major issues.

Also, note that my review unit for Realme GT 7 Pro is a China variant, therefore, the Indian model performance may differ.

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Camera

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera. While the Realme GT series is not camera-focused, yet the GT 7 Pro manages to provide decent image quality with promising white balance, vibrant colours, and detailing. The main camera and telephoto cameras are quite impressive. However, the 8MP ultrawide camera came as a bit of a disappointment as the dynamic range and colours were below average.

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Battery life

Since I have the China variant of Realme GT 7 Pro, it is backed by a 6500mAh battery, whereas the Indian variant has a 5800mAh battery. With my review unit, I was able to use the smartphone for up to 12 to 14 hours even with heavy usage. Therefore, the battery life is quite impressive. It sports a 120W SUPERVOOC charger, which boosts the device in merely 30 minutes from 0 to 100%.