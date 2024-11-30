Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: A performance beast with room for improvement

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: A smartphone with impressive performance, AI features, and gaming capabilities.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 30 2024, 11:00 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: A performance beast with room for improvement
Here’s the Realme GT 7 Pro first impression to know what it has to offer. (Aishwarya Panda)

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone has finally been launched with the Realme GT 7 Pro. The smartphone has been creating a huge buzz among tech enthusiasts as many wish to experience the new flagship chipset by Qualcomm. Additionally, Realme's GT series smartphones are popular for bringing performance-centric smartphones, therefore launching a new generation model with the latest chipset was a smart move by the company. However, the title of claiming the “first” in the market could be tricky as several competitors are yet to make their debut.

I have been using the China variant of the Realme GT 7 Pro for over 3 weeks now to examine the chipset's performance, its integration with the device, camera capabilities, AI features, and more. So, here's my first impression of the Realme GT 7 Pro.

More about Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme GT 7 Pro
  • mars
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro: Unboxing the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Design and display

Realme GT 7 Pro
The Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO+Eco2 OLED Plus display (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO+Eco2 OLED Plus display (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in two colour variants: Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey, both looking stunning when it comes to design. The smartphone is built with matte glass and aluminium, giving it a premium look, yet it is quite slippery and attracts dust. One of its key design features is that it has received an IP69 rating, enabling the device to be submerged 2 meters underwater for about 30 minutes. Overall, the Realme GT 7 Pro design is premium and sturdy, which definitely meets expectations.

In terms of display features and viewing experience, the GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO+Eco2 OLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nit peak brightness. The display is quite exceptional when it comes to the viewing experience as it brings punchy visuals with vibrant colours and detailing. It's equally fast and responsive, however, it sometimes stutters when switching between apps instantly.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Performance

Realme GT 7 Pro
It is India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
It is India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

For flagship performance, the Realme GT 7 Pro has introduced Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with Adreno 830 GPU. It offers LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which every flagship smartphone user wants. The smartphone offers a decent performance but it is not as smooth as expected.

The smartphone's gaming experience is top-notch. I was able to play BGMI at 120 FPS with AI Super Frame Rate enabled and 57 FPS during normal gameplay with high graphic settings. However, after 30 minutes of gaming, I experienced a severe overheating issue which created problems in basic performance such as scrolling through social media. Additionally, I was unable to stress test the device and get accurate AnTuTu scores as the smartphone's temperature reached above 45 degrees. Therefore, Realme could bring fixes to such major issues.

Also, note that my review unit for Realme GT 7 Pro is a China variant, therefore, the Indian model performance may differ.

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Camera

Realme GT 7 Pro
Realme GT 7 Pro offers impressive triple camera setup. (Aishwarya Panda. HT Tech)
Realme GT 7 Pro offers impressive triple camera setup. (Aishwarya Panda. HT Tech)

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera. While the Realme GT series is not camera-focused, yet the GT 7 Pro manages to provide decent image quality with promising white balance, vibrant colours, and detailing. The main camera and telephoto cameras are quite impressive. However, the 8MP ultrawide camera came as a bit of a disappointment as the dynamic range and colours were below average.

Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: Battery life

Since I have the China variant of Realme GT 7 Pro, it is backed by a 6500mAh battery, whereas the Indian variant has a 5800mAh battery. With my review unit, I was able to use the smartphone for up to 12 to 14 hours even with heavy usage. Therefore, the battery life is quite impressive. It sports a 120W SUPERVOOC charger, which boosts the device in merely 30 minutes from 0 to 100%.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 11:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile Reviews Realme GT 7 Pro first impression: A performance beast with room for improvement
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale 2024

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon
Comic Con 2024

Comic Con 2024: Crunchyroll to bring solo leveling dome and Rana Daggubati for Delhi's anime fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28: How to grab exclusive rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets