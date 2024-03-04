 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to get new Air Gesture feature, revolutionizing phone interaction | Mobile News

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to get new Air Gesture feature, revolutionizing phone interaction

The upcoming Realme's Narzo 70 Pro 5G is set to redefine smartphone interaction with a new Air Gesture feature, offering hands-free navigation and enhanced user experience.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 13:24 IST
The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is making waves with a new Air Gesture feature, revolutionizing phone interaction. Know all about it. (Amazon)

Anticipation is building as Realme gears up to unveil its much-awaited smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India. The company has been teasing the smartphone for weeks now, offering glimpses of its standout features, including a distinctive circular rear camera module reminiscent of the recently unveiled Realme 12 series. It is also tipped to make waves by introducing an innovative Air Gesture feature that could redefine the way users interact with their phones.

Innovative Air Gesture Feature

The upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will boast an Air Gesture feature, allowing users to navigate through the phone effortlessly without any physical contact, GSMarena reported. This innovative technology enables users to interact with various phone features through gestures, proving particularly useful in situations where touching the phone might be inconvenient, such as when hands are wet, dirty, or during meals.

Realme has disclosed that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will support over 10 gesture types, extending its functionality to third-party apps, including video-related applications. With Air Gesture, users can employ gestures like a thumb-up for liking a video or the "OK" gesture to add a video to their favourite list.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: All about it

Building on previous revelations, Realme has already confirmed noteworthy features of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, such as a powerful 50MP Sony IMX890 camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a centred punch-hole display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a streamlined circular camera island. Notably, Realme emphasises that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be lighter on pre-installed apps compared to its predecessors.

Comparing it to the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, the upcoming model is expected to bring significant upgrades, promising an enhanced user experience. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G featured a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support.

As the excitement builds, Realme may unveil the launch date of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G during the upcoming event on March 6, where the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G are also expected to make their debut in India.

