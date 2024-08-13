 Samsung Galaxy A06 design, colours and storage leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything we know | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy A06 design, colours and storage leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything we know

Samsung Galaxy A06 specifications and design are making rounds on the internet. Check out its tipped features to know how the smartphone will look like.

Samsung Galaxy A06 design, colours and storage leaked ahead of launch: Here's everything we know
Samsung Galaxy A06 design, colour variants, and other details leaked, know what’s coming ahead. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. The Korean giant's upcoming smartphone is expected to be announced in the budget category. While the official launch date is yet to be revealed, the internet is buzzing with leaks and rumours about the colour variants, camera, display, storage, processor and other information of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A06. Here is everything we know until now. 

Samsung Galaxy A06 rumoured design and colours

In a recent leak, several renders are making rounds on the internet about the anticipated colour shades of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A06. As per 91 mobiles, the smartphone is likely to come in white and blue colours just like its predecessor. Tipster Evan Blass has revealed that Galaxy A06 is anticipated to come in black, gold and sky blue colour variants. 

As far as design is concerned, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to be flatter and it will likely feature sharper edges along with accentuated lined patterns. It will likely appear more slender in the finished look. Samsung Galaxy A06 is likely to feature two camera rings on the backside. It will likely have adrop notch and bezels on the front. 

Samsung Galaxy A06 display

Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to feature a 1600×720 (HD+) resolution screen along with 300 DPI. While the Galaxy A05 had a 6.7-inch display size, the upcoming Galaxy A06's display measurements have not been revealed yet. 

Samsung Galaxy A06 specs

The smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The chipset consists of 6 Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz and  2 Cortex-A75 performance cores at 2.0 GHz. Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone will likely come with 4GB RAM. However, it is anticipated to offer multiple RAM options just like its predecessor came in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 and One UI Core skin, a light software with the components of Android Go. 

