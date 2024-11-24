Samsung Galaxy A06 - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy A06 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa Core Processor Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Variants & Price

The price for the Samsung Galaxy A06 in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy A06 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. The status of Samsung Galaxy A06 is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

