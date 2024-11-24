 Samsung Galaxy A06 - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SamsungGalaxyA06_Display_6.74inches
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 24 Nov 2024

Samsung Galaxy A06

Samsung Galaxy A06 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa Core Processor Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
128 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy A06 Variants & Price

The price for the Samsung Galaxy A06 in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A06 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. The status of Samsung Galaxy A06 is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.74 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Samsung Galaxy A06 Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy A06 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Display

    6.74 inches

  • Processor

    Octa Core Processor

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Removable

    Non-Removable Battery

  • Display Type

    PLS LCD Screen

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    82.1 %

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    260 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    82.1 %

  • Camera Features

    autofocus

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    November 24, 2024

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    One UI Core

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Camera Features

    50 MP f/1.8 (Wide Angle) 2 MP f/2.4 (Depth Sensor) with autofocus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, USB Tethering, USB on-the-go,, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Dual Band

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • Wi-Fi Features

    wifi-hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4, A2DP

  • GPS

    Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

  • Network Support

    GSM

  • Chipset

    Mediatek Helio G99

  • CPU

    2.2 GHz, Octa Core Processor

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, Side

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Yes, Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Last updated date: 03 August 2024
