Samsung Galaxy A06 - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Samsung Galaxy A06 in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy A06 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. The status of Samsung Galaxy A06 is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.