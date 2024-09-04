Samsung Galaxy A06 launched in India: Check pricing, availability and features

Samsung has finally officially launched the Galaxy A06 smartphone in India. The smartphone retains many features of its predecessor Galaxy A05. However, the budget-friendly smartphone comes at a lesser price range than the Galaxy A05 model. The new smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and LCD U-cut display. The Samsung Galaxy A06 is set to go up for sale on different e-commerce platforms and retail outlets in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A06 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A06 comes in two storage variants. The model offering 4GB RAM paired with 64GB memory storage is available at a price of Rs. 9,999 whereas the model offering 4GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal memory storage is available for Rs. ₹11,499. Customers can purchase the latest smartphone in Light Blue, Black, and Gold colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A06 specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A06 features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD HD+ display along with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with 1600 X 720 pixels resolution and a water drop notch on the front.

The smartphone comes equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC chipset alongside the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture alongside LED flash. The smartphone also features an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture for clicking selfies.

The Galaxy A06 smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery alongside 25W fast charging support. The smartphone supports multiple connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.3 and GPS. It is compatible with a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone comes with additional features including Samsung Knox, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Lastly, the Galaxy A06 smartphone runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. It supports two major OS updates and security patch updates up to three years.

