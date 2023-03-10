Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 launch in India confirmed! Check expected price

After the launch of the super-premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series earlier in February, the company is all set to launch a couple of mid-range smartphones. Also, earlier this year, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A14. Now, it is all set to launch the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Both of these A-series smartphones come as 5G handsets and they are set to launch on March 16 at 12 noon IST. Samsung has created a micro-site for the upcoming smartphones. However, other details have been tipped by several leaks and rumours. Here's everything that you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specs and features (expected)

Several reports suggest that the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, it will feature a triple-camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. In the front, it is expected to feature the 32MP selfie, MySmartPrice suggested.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs and features (expected)

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G may be powered by MT6877V/TTZA chipset, which is expected to be MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. Both of these upcoming smartphones are confirmed to support an IP67 rating.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 expected price

A previous leak by tipster Snoopy Tech suggested that the Galaxy A34 5G may cost around EUR 419 (around Rs. 36600) for the 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to cost EUR 519 (approx. Rs. 45400).