    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 launch in India confirmed! Check expected price

    Samsung has confirmed the launch of its new mid-range smartphones, Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 in India. What's special about them and are they for you? Read on.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 18:12 IST
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to Redmi Note 12 Pro, 5 all-rounder phones under 25000; check list
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    1/5 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another one in the list with amazing features such as 6.6" Infinity-V Display, Snapdragon 695 Processor and Camera set up of 50MP OIS and 8MP Front Camera. This phone is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.  (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a latest addition in the Note 12 series, the smartphone comes with some big features in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with 6.67" 120Hz pro AMOLED Display and triple Camera set up. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999; 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 27,999 on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon. (Ht Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Another phone in this all-rounder segment is Vivo T1 Pro 5G, which features Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor and triple camera setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in one storage variant: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 23,999 on Vivo’s official website and on Flipkart. (Ht Tech)
    POCO X5 Pro 5G
    4/5 Another all-rounder smartphone is POCO X5 Pro 5G, the latest addition in the POCO segment that comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in these storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
    image caption
    5/5 The realme 10 Pro +5G has some nifty all-round features. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999, 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 25,999 and  8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 27,999 on realme's official website and Flipkart. (realme )
    Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34
    View all Images
    Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are confirmed to launch on March 16 in India. (Samsung)

    After the launch of the super-premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series earlier in February, the company is all set to launch a couple of mid-range smartphones. Also, earlier this year, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A14. Now, it is all set to launch the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Both of these A-series smartphones come as 5G handsets and they are set to launch on March 16 at 12 noon IST. Samsung has created a micro-site for the upcoming smartphones. However, other details have been tipped by several leaks and rumours. Here's everything that you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

    Samsung Galaxy A54 specs and features (expected)

    Several reports suggest that the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, it will feature a triple-camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. In the front, it is expected to feature the 32MP selfie, MySmartPrice suggested.

    Samsung Galaxy A34 specs and features (expected)

    On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G may be powered by MT6877V/TTZA chipset, which is expected to be MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. Both of these upcoming smartphones are confirmed to support an IP67 rating.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 expected price

    A previous leak by tipster Snoopy Tech suggested that the Galaxy A34 5G may cost around EUR 419 (around Rs. 36600) for the 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to cost EUR 519 (approx. Rs. 45400).

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 18:12 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 launch in India confirmed! Check expected price
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4