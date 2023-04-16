Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price LEAKED ahead of launch!

Samsung phones can be found virtually in all price segments. To make sure each segment has a new smartphone, Samsung keeps on launching new devices regularly. We have already seen the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series, mid-range Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 launches recently. Now, the latest leak suggests that Samsung is preparing to launch a new F-series smartphone in India by the end of April. This is the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.

Now, the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification and support page on Samsung's official website makes the launch of the Galaxy F54 5G almost a certainty. Moreover, tipster Abhishek Yadav has provided an in-depth account of the specifications, design, and release schedule for the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G. If you're curious about the latest updates, here's everything about it.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specs and features (expected)

As per the leaked details by Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy F54 5G is expected to get a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a support of a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. It will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection glass. It is also tipped to bring power by the Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will come based on Android 13 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G may come equipped with a triple rear camera setup at the back headlined by a 108MP primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) support coupled with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera for photography. In the front, it is expected to get a centrally aligned punch-hole camera setup housing a 32MP selfie camera. Everything is expected to be backed by a large 6000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The leak also says that it may have an 8.4mm thickness and weigh in at 199 grams.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G expected launch and price

According to a tipster, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is scheduled to be released in India during the last week of April. The source also suggests that the price of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in India will be more than Rs. 23000.