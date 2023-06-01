Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price LEAKED ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy F54 launch is slated for next week in India and its price has been leaked ahead of that.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 16:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54
View all Images
Know all about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G. (Samsung)

Samsung has confirmed the official launch of its next mid-range smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G. The latest listing on Flipkart and Samsung's website have suggested that Galaxy F54 5G will be launching on June 6 at 3:00 PM IST. However, ahead of the launch, Samsung itself has highlighted some key camera details that are set to make this smartphone an interesting option for photography enthusiasts. Apart from that, several tipsters have leaked some details about this Samsung smartphone. Know all about Samsung Galaxy F54 5G from its price, specs, features, to availability here.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specs and features

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a phone primarily focused on night photography as suggested by Samsung's listing page. It will get several premium camera features such as Nightography, No shake camera, Astrolapse, low-light selfies, and more.

The Galaxy F54 is tipped to get a 108MP OIS camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor. In the front, it may get a 32MP selfie camera, tipster Abhishekh Yadav suggested. The Galaxy F54 is tipped to be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset. An interesting aspect of it is that Galaxy F54 is rumoured to get a massive 6000mAh battery which we rarely see in smartphones these days. However, it may settle for 25W charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G availability

Ahead of the launch, the pre-reserve offer is now available for Galaxy F54 till 6th June 2023 at 12 PM. How to pre-reserve it? Just tap on the Pre-reserve button above to add Galaxy F54 VIP Pass to your cart and pay just Rs. 999. This would help you to get a Rs. 2000 voucher to be availed on the purchase of Galaxy F54.

However, it must be noted that you will only be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G after launch on June 6.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G expected price

The actual Samsung Galaxy F54 price will be known during the launch event, but some tipsters have suggested that it will cost just under Rs. 30000. As per a leak by tipster Paras Guglani, it will be launched at a starting price of Rs. 28499.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 16:48 IST
