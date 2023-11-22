Icon

Samsung Galaxy M55 likely to feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, specs on Geekbench show

The Samsung Galaxy M55 has appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Know more about the upcoming smartphone here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 13:17 IST
Check what Geekbench scores say about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M55. (Representative image) (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M55 has been in-the-works for a long time now and fans have been waiting for its launch. Notably, its predecessor gained much attention in the mid-range segment. Now, the new generation smartphone is expected to be launched soon as it has recently appeared in the Geekbench database where the smartphone was listed under this number - SM-M556B. Check out what the smartphone is expected to feature with the Geekbench score, processor, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M55 Geekbench score

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy M55 appeared on the Geekbench 4 database in which the smartphone received a single-core score of 3575 and in the multicore test, it had a 11330 score. However, it may differ in terms of different versions. The smartphone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and may run on the newly launched Android 14 version. Additionally, it showed an Adreno (TM) 644 GPU with a maximum speed of 2.40 GHz. Therefore, it is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy M55 may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset which is a massive upgrade from Samsung Galaxy M54 which received the Exynos 1380 chipset.

More, about the new generation of Samsung M-series is yet to be revealed, however, various leaks have shared some of the specs of the smartwatch which can be confirmed after the official release. Let's check out what its predecessor received and what updates the new Samsung Galaxy M55 may get.

Samsung Galaxy M54 specs

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy M54 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1380 SoC. The new model may get processor upgrades based on the above-mentioned reports. The smartphone is backed with a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. With a new processor, the Samsung Galaxy M55 may get a longer battery life. The Galaxy M54 comes with 128GB and 256GB internal storage which may remain the same with the upcoming smartphone.

Note that the official details about the Samsung Galaxy M55 will be announced by the company after the release. Therefore, the above-mentioned reports are based on speculation and things may change in the coming months.

