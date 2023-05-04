Samsung Galaxy S21 owner? Love to snap the stars? You just got this awesome Galaxy S22 mode

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users have just got the awesome feature that first came on the Galaxy S22 - the astrophotography mode. This feature enables users to capture stunning long-exposure shots of the stars and sky and it was first introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and has been carried over to the latest Galaxy S23 series. But now users of some other Samsung phones are set to experience this astrophotography camera mode! As per a report by SamMobile, the Expert RAW app is now available for users of Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In April 2023, the Galaxy S21 series was updated with a significant 1GB update that included various improvements to the Camera and Gallery apps, among which the astrophotography feature stood out as a noteworthy move. Not just Galaxy S21 series, Samsung plans to bring astrophotography support to other flagship devices, such as the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Fold, via the Expert RAW app in the near future, the report added. However, no timeline has been revealed so far.

Meanwhile, know how to use this feature on Samsung Galaxy S21 phones.

How to use astrophotography mode on Samsung Galaxy S21 series