Samsung Galaxy S21 owner? Love to snap the stars? You just got this awesome Galaxy S22 mode

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users have just got the awesome astrophotography feature that first came on the Galaxy S22.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 22:26 IST
Galaxy S21+: Samsung's mid-tier flagship phone
Galaxy S21+ is the mid-tier flagship from the Galaxy S21 series. It starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,999 in India.
1/5 Galaxy S21+ is the mid-tier flagship from the Galaxy S21 series. It starts at 81,999 in India. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The smartphone comes in Phantom Violet, Black and Silver colour options. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The smartphone has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens at the back.  (HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Galaxy S21+ is powered by the Exynos 2100 processor, and it comes with support for 5G. (HT Tech)
Just like Samsung Galaxy S22 and the latest Galaxy S23 series, now other Samsung phones including Galaxy S21 series will enjoy this special camera mode.
View all Images
Just like Samsung Galaxy S22 and the latest Galaxy S23 series, now other Samsung phones including Galaxy S21 series will enjoy this special camera mode. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users have just got the awesome feature that first came on the Galaxy S22 - the astrophotography mode. This feature enables users to capture stunning long-exposure shots of the stars and sky and it was first introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and has been carried over to the latest Galaxy S23 series. But now users of some other Samsung phones are set to experience this astrophotography camera mode! As per a report by SamMobile, the Expert RAW app is now available for users of Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In April 2023, the Galaxy S21 series was updated with a significant 1GB update that included various improvements to the Camera and Gallery apps, among which the astrophotography feature stood out as a noteworthy move. Not just Galaxy S21 series, Samsung plans to bring astrophotography support to other flagship devices, such as the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Fold, via the Expert RAW app in the near future, the report added. However, no timeline has been revealed so far.

Meanwhile, know how to use this feature on Samsung Galaxy S21 phones.

How to use astrophotography mode on Samsung Galaxy S21 series

  • The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra users can try this feature. All you need to do is download the latest version of Expert RAW from the Galaxy Store.
  • To access the astrophotography mode, it is essential to have the April 2023 security update installed on your phone.
  • Ensure that your device has been updated to the latest firmware by navigating to the Settings > Software update menu.
  • Once you have downloaded the update, you will find a new icon for the astrophotography mode on the in-app toolbar.
  • To use the astrophotography mode, ensure that you have enabled the Special photo options slider. Additionally, turning on RAW photos is recommended as it allows for the capture of the maximum amount of detail.
  • Before getting too excited, make sure the night sky is clear and there is little to no light pollution.
  • Not just photography, the mode also helps you find the location of constellations when you point the camera at the night sky.

First Published Date: 04 May, 22:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 owner? Love to snap the stars? You just got this awesome Galaxy S22 mode
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets