Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch imminent? Affordable phone listed on Geekbench

While Samsung is gearing up to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 for the launch of the new foldable smartphones, it seems like there is one more member that may see the light of day soon and join the Samsung Galaxy S23 family. Samsung skipped a year for the launch of the affordable option dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition), but now it is expected to be rolled out soon. The reason behind these expectations is that it has recently been listed on Geekbench. This Fan Edition of the Galaxy S23 has been part of several leaks and rumours, but the apprehensions have always been there about whether it will actually happen.

As per the latest report by GizmoChina, the Geekbench 6 test has revealed several significant details about the expected Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The Geekbench listing identified it by the model number SM-711B and it boasts 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 13. The report suggests that the smartphone may be equipped with an octa-core processor, featuring a base clock of 1.82 GHz and a boost clock of 2.80 GHz. The presence of the Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU almost confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE may be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Not a big upgrade?

Considering the Samsung Galaxy S23 series chipset – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Galaxy S23 FE will be a watered-down version of it. Even the performance gain from its predecessor may not be significant! This is so because the Exynos 2200 has a 5% boost in CPU performance and around 15% better GPU performance than the Galaxy S21 FE's Exynos 2100, the GizmoChina report suggested.

Apart from this, the affordable Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, 6GB or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB storage options too are expected. One of the notable improvements is said to be in the camera department. Earlier leaks suggest that Galaxy S23 FE may pack a 50MP camera instead of a 12MP like its previous avatar Galaxy S21 FE.

However, all of this is not etched in stone and you should wait for more information to appear officially and that can happen only after the launch. Right now, the attention of Samsung is on its foldable smartphones' launch (Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5) and this fan edition would be of low priority on its agenda. By the way, the launch date has still not been revealed.