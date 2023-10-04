Icon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE LAUNCHED! Know features, specs and more

Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy S23 FE smartphone after months of anticipation. Know its price, features, specifications, availability, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 11:53 IST
5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been globally launched. Know details. (Samsung)

After months of anticipation, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Galaxy S23 FE, the Fan Edition (affordable) version of its flagship S23 series. Unlike its flagship launches, Samsung did not hold a separate event for the launch but unveiled the devices via a statement. Along with the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung also introduced the Tab S9+ FE as well as the Galaxy Buds FE. For the unaware, the FE devices are nearly indistinguishable from the flagship smartphones in terms of design but have toned-down specifications and, therefore are cheaper.

At the launch, TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity.”

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate that can adjust from 60Hz to 120Hz. It features a triple camera setup at the back, with a primary 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 8MP telephoto camera. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter. The 50MP camera offers 3X optical zoom. The camera system is equipped with advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS)and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), with support for Samsung's Nightography.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While Samsung has not yet revealed any details about the smartphone's chipset, it is expected to be either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200, depending on the region. It comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. In terms of battery, the Galaxy S23 FE gets a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 25W. Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, wireless powershare, and an IP68 rating for protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Availability

While the pricing for the Galaxy S23 FE is yet to be announced, Samsung has revealed that it will be available in four colours - Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple. There will also be Indigo and Tangerine colours which will be exclusively available on Samsung.com.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 11:52 IST
