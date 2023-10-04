Samsung Galaxy S23 FE LAUNCHED! Know features, specs and more

After months of anticipation, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off the Galaxy S23 FE, the Fan Edition (affordable) version of its flagship S23 series. Unlike its flagship launches, Samsung did not hold a separate event for the launch but unveiled the devices via a statement. Along with the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung also introduced the Tab S9+ FE as well as the Galaxy Buds FE. For the unaware, the FE devices are nearly indistinguishable from the flagship smartphones in terms of design but have toned-down specifications and, therefore are cheaper.

At the launch, TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity.”

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate that can adjust from 60Hz to 120Hz. It features a triple camera setup at the back, with a primary 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 8MP telephoto camera. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie shooter. The 50MP camera offers 3X optical zoom. The camera system is equipped with advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS)and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), with support for Samsung's Nightography.

While Samsung has not yet revealed any details about the smartphone's chipset, it is expected to be either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200, depending on the region. It comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. In terms of battery, the Galaxy S23 FE gets a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 25W. Samsung claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, wireless powershare, and an IP68 rating for protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Availability

While the pricing for the Galaxy S23 FE is yet to be announced, Samsung has revealed that it will be available in four colours - Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple. There will also be Indigo and Tangerine colours which will be exclusively available on Samsung.com.