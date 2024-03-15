 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price drop announced! Amazon rolls out 31 pct discount, other offers | Mobile News

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is currently available at a remarkable discount of 31 percent on Amazon, making it an irresistible deal for smartphone enthusiasts.

Mar 15 2024, 10:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, known for its exceptional features and performance, is currently available at an unbelievable discount on Amazon. With a substantial price drop of 31%, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, originally priced at Rs. 79,999.00, is now being offered for just Rs. 54,999, inclusive of all taxes. This deal presents an extraordinary opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to own a top-of-the-line device at a significantly reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Offers and Discounts

Experience the iconic design heritage of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, meticulously crafted for avid Galaxy fans. Featuring a distinctive floating camera design, premium metal finishing, and a smaller camera hole, the S23 FE offers a visually stunning and ergonomic experience.

Price Drop and Special Offers

In addition to the remarkable price drop, customers can avail themselves of a variety of special offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. With selected credit and debit cards, customers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. Furthermore, attractive EMI options are available, with no interest on select credit cards and Amazon Pay Later.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For those contemplating an upgrade, the exchange offer provides an additional discount of up to Rs. 32,550, making it more convenient than ever to transition to the latest Galaxy device without a hefty financial burden.

About Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Despite the price drop, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE retains its premium features and functionalities. Equipped with cutting-edge camera technology, users can capture stunning photos and videos with professional-grade features and exceptional low-light performance. The device also offers robust performance, intelligent display features, and a long-lasting battery, ensuring a seamless and immersive user experience.

With its premium features now more accessible than ever, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G emerges as an irresistible choice for individuals seeking a high-performance smartphone at an unbeatable value. Don't miss out on this exclusive offer, available only on Amazon.

 

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 10:47 IST
