    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series set for launch; take a sneak peek

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will see the launch of a Galaxy smartphone which is likely to be the Galaxy S23 series. Take a look at what is likely coming.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 17:01 IST
    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    View all Images
    Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series. (HT Tech)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is all set for launch in just two days' time on February 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM IST. Along with the smartphone, the Unpacked event will also see the launch of a Galaxy Book. Though what needs to be noted is that Samsung has not disclosed any detail of the devices, not even the name! However, one interesting aspect is that the company is taking pre-orders for the next Galaxy phone. Wondering why people will pre-reserve the device without knowing anything about it? Well, mostly because leaks and rumours have suggested the launch of the smartphone series and Samsung itself has started the bookings!

    With so many leaks and reports circulating in the market about the Galaxy S23 Series, a lot is known about the upcoming devices. However, only time will tell how accurate they are. Meanwhile, with only two more days to go for the Galaxy Unpacked Event, here is all you need to know about the device.

    1. Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones under the Galaxy S23 series namely- Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The rumours, leaks and reports so far suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be receiving some significant upgrades.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring the same 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, crisp edges, integrated S Pen, and the same camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there are minor redesigns in the camera size, which are expected to be bigger, larger power and volume buttons, and new colour variants such as Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Botanic Green.

    3. The device is expected to bring a 200MP main camera which is a major upgrade from the previous 108MP sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom. Also, the phone is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    4. Based on a report from GSMArena, we also got to have a fair idea of what the three devices may cost in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will get a starting price tag of Rs. 79999, Galaxy S23 Plus at Rs. 89999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra can cost you Rs. 114999.

    However, as all these details are based on leaks, reports and rumours, none of the information and features provided about the device here can be confirmed. All you need to do is wait for the official launch.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 17:01 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 Series set for launch; take a sneak peek
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons