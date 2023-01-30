Samsung Galaxy S23 Series set for launch; take a sneak peek

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will see the launch of a Galaxy smartphone which is likely to be the Galaxy S23 series. Take a look at what is likely coming.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is all set for launch in just two days' time on February 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM IST. Along with the smartphone, the Unpacked event will also see the launch of a Galaxy Book. Though what needs to be noted is that Samsung has not disclosed any detail of the devices, not even the name! However, one interesting aspect is that the company is taking pre-orders for the next Galaxy phone. Wondering why people will pre-reserve the device without knowing anything about it? Well, mostly because leaks and rumours have suggested the launch of the smartphone series and Samsung itself has started the bookings!

With so many leaks and reports circulating in the market about the Galaxy S23 Series, a lot is known about the upcoming devices. However, only time will tell how accurate they are. Meanwhile, with only two more days to go for the Galaxy Unpacked Event, here is all you need to know about the device.

1. Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones under the Galaxy S23 series namely- Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The rumours, leaks and reports so far suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be receiving some significant upgrades.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring the same 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, crisp edges, integrated S Pen, and the same camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there are minor redesigns in the camera size, which are expected to be bigger, larger power and volume buttons, and new colour variants such as Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Botanic Green.

3. The device is expected to bring a 200MP main camera which is a major upgrade from the previous 108MP sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom. Also, the phone is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

4. Based on a report from GSMArena, we also got to have a fair idea of what the three devices may cost in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will get a starting price tag of Rs. 79999, Galaxy S23 Plus at Rs. 89999 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra can cost you Rs. 114999.

However, as all these details are based on leaks, reports and rumours, none of the information and features provided about the device here can be confirmed. All you need to do is wait for the official launch.