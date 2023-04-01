Samsung Galaxy S23 too expensive for you? Wait! Affordable variant coming

There have been some rumours floating around about the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. However, as Samsung did not launch the Galaxy S22 FE, the possibility of the Galaxy S23 FE ever seeing the light of day was not good at all. However, now it has been confirmed and that Samsung is actually planning to release the Galaxy S23 FE. The smartphone is expected to be launched later this year in Q4, SamMobile reported. Not just this, the report also revealed some of the specs that you may get with the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE expected specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be different from the Galaxy S23 series in a big way. Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S23 lineup is powered by Snapdragon's latest chipset. However, it is now being suggested that the Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset. It may not be good news for Samsung fans who are eagerly waiting for an affordable version of the Galaxy S23 series, because the Exynos 2200 will have almost completed two years since its release by the time the Galaxy S23 FE is introduced.

Apart from this, a major upgrade that may be featured in the S23 FE is a 50MP rear camera. It is a major enhancement from the standard Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE, which boast a 12MP rear camera. It is possible that the smartphone may also be equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera featuring 2x optical zoom.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Several other leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM options. The report also suggests that it may retain the same 4500mAh battery setup.

However, you may need to wait for further information as there is no official word on the specific launch date of the Galaxy S23 FE.