Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Plus have shocking revelations! Get a case now

Samsung Galaxy S23 series debuted one big upgrade that gave a good reason to people wanting to run these devices for a long time. Samsung has used the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back of these phones. Corning had earlier promised that the Victus 2 allowed for superior drop protection on tough surfaces such as concrete. Hence, with the new glass, the Galaxy S23 series should be fairly tough and resistant to waist height drops, right? Sadly, that's not the case.

A recent drop test was conducted by PBKReviews on both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus. In the first test, the Galaxy S23 Ultra took the drop test and it shattered the very first time it was released from waist height. The Galaxy S23 Plus went next and it too was shattered in the very first drop. The flat glass got lesser damage though. In both the cases, the display continued to work just fine despite the shattered glass.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series fails drop test

Hence, if you assumed that the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 could help you stay away from bulky cases, you have to rethink. If you are buying the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, it is better to invest in a protective case to keep the handset safe from accidental drops.

We recently reviewed the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and our units have resisted scratches as well as damage from minor drops.

Other than the protection glass, the Galaxy S23 series is using a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy custom chipset. This chipset has impressed us with superior performance as well as better power efficiency. However, the chipset loses out on the raw CPU performance when compared to A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Galaxy S23 starts at a price of Rs. 74999 whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at a price of Rs. 124999. The Galaxy S23 Plus starts at a price of Rs. 94999.