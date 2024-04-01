Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop is live! Amazon rolls out over 40% discount, other offers

If you plan to upgrade to a new smartphone, then several factors must be considered. The display, cameras, processor and battery life are just a few of the things consumers look at when buying a new smartphone. Then, there's also the budget, which affects how the smartphone experience will be. So, if you're in the market for a flagship device and are searching for a great deal, then Amazon's latest offer on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be the one for you. Check out the details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop offer below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in three storage variants - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The base Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed on Amazon at an MRP of Rs. 149999. However, buyers can take advantage of a massive 42% discount right now!

This takes down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to just Rs. 89999. But that's not all. If you wish to avail even more discounts on Samsung's high-end smartphone, check out other offers.

Other offers

Buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers if they are upgrading from an older device or have a spare smartphone simply lying around. This not only helps you get a major discount but also gets rid of e-waste, having a positive impact on your carbon footprint. As part of the offer, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27600 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends on the model and condition of your old device, as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

To drive its price further down, you can also avail of bank offers including a flat Rs. 2500 discount on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Why should you buy it?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered the best Android smartphone by many, owing to its flagship features, powerful hardware, and unique S-Pen capabilities. It is Samsung's top-end smartphone of the Galaxy S series from last year and competes directly with the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the flagship smartphone market. Its standout features include a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 200MP quad camera system.

