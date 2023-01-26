    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 BIG expected upgrades in 2023

    What will be the biggest upgrade in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vis a vis its predecessor, Galaxy S22 Ultra? Leaks suggest huge differences.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 21:19 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Know what you should expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. (fmkorea.com)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra along with Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 are all set to launch on February 1. The rumour mills, so far, hint at some significant upgrades for the Ultra. There is already a lot that we know about the upcoming flagship, thanks to the leaks and promotional material that hit the Net earlier. But do these features make it a spectacular option? Here, we list 5 big upgrades that you can expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra that make it different from Galaxy S22 Ultra.

    5 BIG expected upgrades for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    1. New design language

    mobile to buy?
    mobile to buy?

    Based on the renders, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring the same 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, crisp edges, integrated S Pen, and the same camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there are minor redesigns in the camera size, which are expected to be bigger, larger power and volume buttons, and new colour variants such as Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Botanic Green.

    2. Camera upgrades

    This top-notch model is expected to bring a 200MP main camera which is a major upgrade from the previous 108MP sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom. Samsung is promising to bring an improved Astrophotography mode and moon mode.

    3. New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

    It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which marks a shift from the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

    4. Display with significant upgrades

    The new Samsung display with the recent E6 OLED panel will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 1440 pixel resolution along with an upgrade of 1750 nits peak brightness.

    5. Selfie camera

    Samsung is likely planning to bring back a 12MP front camera with a new ISOCELL sensor for its top-end model. It must be noted that its predecessor had a 40MP selfie camera, but the plan didn't work out and Samsung is going back to the basics, 91Mobiles suggested. The jury is still out on whether this can be called an actual upgrade though.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 21:19 IST
