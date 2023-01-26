Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: 5 BIG expected upgrades in 2023

What will be the biggest upgrade in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vis a vis its predecessor, Galaxy S22 Ultra? Leaks suggest huge differences.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra along with Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 are all set to launch on February 1. The rumour mills, so far, hint at some significant upgrades for the Ultra. There is already a lot that we know about the upcoming flagship, thanks to the leaks and promotional material that hit the Net earlier. But do these features make it a spectacular option? Here, we list 5 big upgrades that you can expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra that make it different from Galaxy S22 Ultra.

5 BIG expected upgrades for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

1. New design language

Based on the renders, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring the same 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, crisp edges, integrated S Pen, and the same camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there are minor redesigns in the camera size, which are expected to be bigger, larger power and volume buttons, and new colour variants such as Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Botanic Green.

2. Camera upgrades

This top-notch model is expected to bring a 200MP main camera which is a major upgrade from the previous 108MP sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom. Samsung is promising to bring an improved Astrophotography mode and moon mode.

3. New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which marks a shift from the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

4. Display with significant upgrades

The new Samsung display with the recent E6 OLED panel will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 1440 pixel resolution along with an upgrade of 1750 nits peak brightness.

5. Selfie camera

Samsung is likely planning to bring back a 12MP front camera with a new ISOCELL sensor for its top-end model. It must be noted that its predecessor had a 40MP selfie camera, but the plan didn't work out and Samsung is going back to the basics, 91Mobiles suggested. The jury is still out on whether this can be called an actual upgrade though.