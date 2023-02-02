    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Is the 2023 flagship worth it?

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new toy everyone has been talking about. Now that it has been launched, know what Samsung's 2023 flagship has over last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra? Here's the difference.

    By: SHAURYA TOMER
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 00:03 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. (Samsung)

    After months of speculation and anticipation, Samsung has just launched its newest smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Samsung Unpacked Event. The South Korean tech giant has announced three models in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. With a new flagship launching almost every year, it can be worthwhile to ask whether the new "Ultra" is worth upgrading to, especially when you spend nearly or over a thousand dollars on it.

    Although it may not seem much, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is loaded with new and advanced features that seek to vastly improve on last year's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, check out the differences between Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Chipset

    Samsung has upgraded both the processor and the RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to Samsung, it will offer up to 40 percent faster GPU and NPU which has been exclusively optimized for the smartphone. Moreover, the smartphone features Real Time Ray-Tracing as well as Vapor Cooling Chamber to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Display & Size

    The display has largely remained the same on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as last year's flagship model. The specs are identical with the same 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels. The display is HDR10+ certified and has a variable refresh rate which goes up to 120Hz.

    It weighs 234 grams, which is 6 grams heavier than the Samsung Galaxy S22, though the dimensions are identical.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Cameras

    Although the camera system is identical in design, Samsung has massively upgraded the cameras, especially the primary sensor. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase from 108MP in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 200MP now. The other cameras remain the same on paper but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology.

    With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip enables multi-frame video processing for superb quality.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Battery Life

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery, which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The charging technologies and charging speed remain nearly the same as it features Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. as well as wireless power sharing.

    If you are looking to buy a new premium smartphone, then check out the specs listed above and see whether you want to spend a lot of money on the latest 'Ultra', or whether you would be happy with what last year's Ultra offers at a much cheaper rate.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 00:03 IST
