Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Display, cameras, chip-check FULL specs comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7, these two flagships offer some insane specs. Now that the Galaxy S23 series has been launched, here is how they compare.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: The latest Samsung flagship is finally here! It has been launched with several upgrades, a better battery life, improved cameras, and the topmost chipset by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, This makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 a tough rival for other smartphone-makers. However, Google Pixel 7 is not in any way behind. It has impressed us with its striking design, powerful camera, and a bunch of novel software features. The neck-to-neck competition in terms of specs and features may leave you confused as to which flagship smartphone is best for you.
Hence, we take a look at Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 specs and help bring out the differences.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7
Display: The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Google Pixel 7 comes with a larger 6.3-inch OLED display but settles for a 90Hz refresh rate.
Chipset: Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with the latest and fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. On the other hand, Pixel 7 has featured its own Google Tensor 2 chipset. Both devices are paired with 128GB of storage space for the standard model.
Cameras: Coming to cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Pixel 7 gets a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.
In the front, Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 7 has a 10.8MP sensor.
Battery: Samsung Galaxy S23 gets the 3900mAh battery- the older Galaxy S22 had a 3700mAh battery. On the other hand, Pixel 7 takes the credit here with a 4355 mAh battery.
Software: The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with Android 13 out of the box and all the latest updates by Samsung. Similarly, the Pixel 7 runs on Android 13.
Price: Samsung Galaxy S23 has been launched at a starting price of $799 for a 128GB storage. On the other hand, Pixel 7 is priced at just $599.
