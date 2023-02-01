Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: Display, cameras, chip-check FULL specs comparison

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: The latest Samsung flagship is finally here! It has been launched with several upgrades, a better battery life, improved cameras, and the topmost chipset by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, This makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 a tough rival for other smartphone-makers. However, Google Pixel 7 is not in any way behind. It has impressed us with its striking design, powerful camera, and a bunch of novel software features. The neck-to-neck competition in terms of specs and features may leave you confused as to which flagship smartphone is best for you.

Hence, we take a look at Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 specs and help bring out the differences.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Google Pixel 7 comes with a larger 6.3-inch OLED display but settles for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Chipset: Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with the latest and fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. On the other hand, Pixel 7 has featured its own Google Tensor 2 chipset. Both devices are paired with 128GB of storage space for the standard model.

Cameras: Coming to cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Pixel 7 gets a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

In the front, Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 7 has a 10.8MP sensor.

Battery: Samsung Galaxy S23 gets the 3900mAh battery- the older Galaxy S22 had a 3700mAh battery. On the other hand, Pixel 7 takes the credit here with a 4355 mAh battery.

Software: The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with Android 13 out of the box and all the latest updates by Samsung. Similarly, the Pixel 7 runs on Android 13.

Price: Samsung Galaxy S23 has been launched at a starting price of $799 for a 128GB storage. On the other hand, Pixel 7 is priced at just $599.