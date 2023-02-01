Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Android vs iOS debate continues

Since launch, the iPhone 14 series has garnered all the media attention mainly due to the new “Dynamic Island” but that is set to change as Samsung has just unveiled its latest flagship lineup, the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Three smartphones have been announced as part of the lineup – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an ultra-high-end model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is also an excellent addition to Samsung's smartphone family. It directly competes with the iPhone 14 at a similar price point.

Android vs iOS has been the age-old debate. Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 trump iPhone 14? Has it ended this debate once and for all? Here's how it fares against the iPhone 14.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the iPhone 14 gets Apple's A15 Bionic from last year under the hood. Both are top-of-the-line chipsets although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has 2 is more powerful due to being the latest in the market. Although the A15 Bionic remains an excellent processor with blazing-fast performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 competes directly with the A16 Bionic instead, which is found in the iPhone 14 Pros.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features Real Time Ray-Tracing as well as Vapor Cooling Chamber to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions, while Apple misses out on Vapor Cooling Chamber and utilizes graphite sheets to keep the device cool.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Display & Size

Display is one segment where the Samsung Galaxy S23 looks to have taken a leap, at least in terms of numbers. It features a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Variable Refresh Rate from 48Hz to 120Hz with Vision Booster technology. This is one area where the iPhone 14 lags behind with a refresh rate of just 60Hz, which is dated by today's standards.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is considerably heavier than the iPhone 14 with 196 grams compared to 172 grams of the iPhone 14.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera. It also features new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. Apple has never been big on numbers and it gets a 12MP primary camera in a dual camera system. Despite having a lower megapixel count than the Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 remains one of the best camera smartphones in the market.

Both the smartphones get 4K recording as the highest recording resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery compared to 3200mAh on the iPhone 14. Both phones support fast charging as well as wireless charging options. However, Samsung takes a leap further with power sharing, a feature that is yet to be seen on any iPhone.