    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Android vs iOS debate continues

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 has just been launched at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. But how does it hold up against Apple’s flagship iPhone 14? Here’s the difference.

    By: SHAURYA TOMER
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 23:39 IST
    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    View all Images
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 is part of Samsung’s 2023 flagship lineup. (Samsung)

    Since launch, the iPhone 14 series has garnered all the media attention mainly due to the new “Dynamic Island” but that is set to change as Samsung has just unveiled its latest flagship lineup, the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Three smartphones have been announced as part of the lineup – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an ultra-high-end model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is also an excellent addition to Samsung's smartphone family. It directly competes with the iPhone 14 at a similar price point.

    Android vs iOS has been the age-old debate. Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 trump iPhone 14? Has it ended this debate once and for all? Here's how it fares against the iPhone 14.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Chipset

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the iPhone 14 gets Apple's A15 Bionic from last year under the hood. Both are top-of-the-line chipsets although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has 2 is more powerful due to being the latest in the market. Although the A15 Bionic remains an excellent processor with blazing-fast performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 competes directly with the A16 Bionic instead, which is found in the iPhone 14 Pros.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 features Real Time Ray-Tracing as well as Vapor Cooling Chamber to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions, while Apple misses out on Vapor Cooling Chamber and utilizes graphite sheets to keep the device cool.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Display & Size

    Display is one segment where the Samsung Galaxy S23 looks to have taken a leap, at least in terms of numbers. It features a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Variable Refresh Rate from 48Hz to 120Hz with Vision Booster technology. This is one area where the iPhone 14 lags behind with a refresh rate of just 60Hz, which is dated by today's standards.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 is considerably heavier than the iPhone 14 with 196 grams compared to 172 grams of the iPhone 14.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Cameras

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera. It also features new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. Apple has never been big on numbers and it gets a 12MP primary camera in a dual camera system. Despite having a lower megapixel count than the Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 remains one of the best camera smartphones in the market.

    Both the smartphones get 4K recording as the highest recording resolution.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Battery Life

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery compared to 3200mAh on the iPhone 14. Both phones support fast charging as well as wireless charging options. However, Samsung takes a leap further with power sharing, a feature that is yet to be seen on any iPhone.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 23:39 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Android vs iOS debate continues
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features