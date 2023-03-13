Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Is the next-gen phone worth upgrading to?

Samsung Galaxy series has long dominated the Android smartphone market and placed itself as arguably the best Android you can buy. With the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has only strengthened its place at the top. Smartphone launches have become periodical now with Samsung releasing a flagship series every year. But does the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 offer enough to consider it an upgrade over last year's Samsung Galaxy S22?

Here's how it fares against the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at Rs. 52999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Chipset

The difference between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 is that Samsung has finally ditched the Exynos chipset and provided the Snapdragon processor in models across the world. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset while the Samsung Galaxy S22 gets either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2200 from last year under the hood. Both are top-of-the-line chipsets although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is more powerful and offers better power efficiency.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 gets UFS 3.1 storage while the 256GB variant gets UFS 4.0. On the other hand, all storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are UFS 3.1. Both smartphones get 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Display & Size

The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains nearly identical to its last year's counterpart in terms of display and design. It features the same 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. However, the brightness has been upped from 1300 nits to a whopping 1750 nits. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is identical to the Samsung Galaxy S22 in terms of weight with both phones weighing approximately 167 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Cameras

The rear cameras on both the smartphones remain exactly the same. Samsung Galaxy S23 gets the same triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera with Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. Samsung has upgraded the front camera from a 10MP shooter on the Samsung Galaxy S22 to a 12MP shooter on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a bigger 3900mAh battery compared to 3700mAh on the Samsung Galaxy S22. Both phones support 25W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging options.

Now that you know the basics about both the phones, what suits your specific requirements better? Go figure!