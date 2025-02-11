Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here’s what we know

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy S24 FE may get stable OneUI 7 by the end of March. Here’s what we know about the new Samsung OS.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 12:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here’s what we know
OneUI 7 may officially roll out to Samsung Galaxy S24 series models next month. (Samsung)

Samsung officially introduced the OneUI 7 update with the Galaxy S25 series in January. Now, it has been about 20 days since launch and the company is yet to roll out the stable version to older generation Galaxy phones. Samsung users are eager for the new Android 15 update, however, it is reported that the stable version of OneUI 7 may not roll out till the end of March. Over the past few weeks, this has been a constant concern for Samsung users as they are unable to experience the new AI features, UI changes, and others which have been hyped for more than a month now. Now, a new report has been circulating giving an idea of when Samsung may roll out OneUI 7.

Also read: Samsung teases upcoming launch of Galaxy F-Series smartphone in India: Here's what to expect

More about Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹59,999
Check details
See full Specifications

OneUI 7 update release timeline

Tipster Tarun Vats shared a post on microblogging platform X claiming that Samsung will likely roll out the stable version of Othe neUI 7 update to Galaxy S24 FE on March 31. However, this rumour seems sceptical since the beta version was only available for the flagship Galaxy S24 series model. However, the tipster further added that Galaxy S24 series users may get the OneUI 7 earlier than the Fan Edition variant. While the release timeline may give some relief to Samsung users. However, note that it is not official yet and the company could make several changes. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: These Samsung Galaxy series no longer get security updates: Check if yours is on this list

While the OneUI 7 update is delayed by several weeks, it is worth noting that rolling out a big yearly update requires a lot of work since the company has to look for every little detail, bug, and others before making it public. Therefore, Samsung does not provide any tentative dates or timelines for yearly rollout. 

Apart from OneUI 7 major release, Samsung is also working on One UI 7.1 which may introduce some new UI features. Now, we simply have to wait a few more weeks to get our hands on the new Samsung update. Therefore, keep an eye on the Samsung Newsroom for any major announcements surrounding the OneUI 7 update release. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 12:07 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets