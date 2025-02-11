Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may get OneUI 7 by end of March- Here’s what we know

Samsung officially introduced the OneUI 7 update with the Galaxy S25 series in January. Now, it has been about 20 days since launch and the company is yet to roll out the stable version to older generation Galaxy phones. Samsung users are eager for the new Android 15 update, however, it is reported that the stable version of OneUI 7 may not roll out till the end of March. Over the past few weeks, this has been a constant concern for Samsung users as they are unable to experience the new AI features, UI changes, and others which have been hyped for more than a month now. Now, a new report has been circulating giving an idea of when Samsung may roll out OneUI 7.

OneUI 7 update release timeline

Tipster Tarun Vats shared a post on microblogging platform X claiming that Samsung will likely roll out the stable version of Othe neUI 7 update to Galaxy S24 FE on March 31. However, this rumour seems sceptical since the beta version was only available for the flagship Galaxy S24 series model. However, the tipster further added that Galaxy S24 series users may get the OneUI 7 earlier than the Fan Edition variant. While the release timeline may give some relief to Samsung users. However, note that it is not official yet and the company could make several changes.

While the OneUI 7 update is delayed by several weeks, it is worth noting that rolling out a big yearly update requires a lot of work since the company has to look for every little detail, bug, and others before making it public. Therefore, Samsung does not provide any tentative dates or timelines for yearly rollout.

Apart from OneUI 7 major release, Samsung is also working on One UI 7.1 which may introduce some new UI features. Now, we simply have to wait a few more weeks to get our hands on the new Samsung update. Therefore, keep an eye on the Samsung Newsroom for any major announcements surrounding the OneUI 7 update release.

