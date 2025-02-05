Samsung teases upcoming launch of Galaxy F-Series smartphone in India: Here’s what to expect

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy F-series phone in India. The company recently teased the device through Flipkart, although it hasn't revealed the name yet. Speculation suggests the upcoming model might be the Galaxy F16, a successor to previous F-series phones. The device has already appeared on several online platforms, including the Samsung India website, where a support page for the model with the number SM-E166P/DS has gone live. It's also shown up on certification and benchmarking websites, sparking further anticipation about its features and launch.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite for the new Samsung phone, which includes a visual of the letter "F" and a tagline that reads, "Samsung got something fresh on the way." This has led many to believe that the Galaxy F-series will expand soon with the F16 model. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the phone's name yet, the clues point toward this model being the Galaxy F16.

The support page listed on the Samsung India website confirms that the phone will offer dual-band Wi-Fi support. In addition, the device appeared on Geekbench under the name Galaxy F06, confirming that it will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and run on the Android 14 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy F16: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

There are strong indications that the Samsung Galaxy F16 could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A16, which was launched in India in October 2024. The A16 featured a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also ran on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The A16's triple rear camera setup included a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, the phone was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging.

With all these details emerging, it seems the Galaxy F16 is shaping up to be a significant addition to Samsung's lineup in India, potentially making waves in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment.