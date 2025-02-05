Samsung teases upcoming launch of Galaxy F-Series smartphone in India: Here’s what to expect

Samsung has teased the launch of a new Galaxy F-series phone in India, with the Galaxy F16 speculated to debut soon. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2025, 17:39 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G first impressions: All-rounder phone with some big specs
image caption
1/9 Design: Unlike the recent offerings from Samsung that had a matte-premium look, the Galaxy F54 makes a new design statement with a silver colour variant, which gives a rainbow effect when light strikes it. Yes, it is prone to smudges.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/9 Display: Galaxy F54 features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz of refresh rate. No complaints. It is satisfactory for your binge-watching experience, shows everything clearly even under the sun, and is quite smooth and fast during gaming sessions - no tantrums at all.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/9 Gaming: During my hour-long gaming session, I put the device to the test with intensive games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile. The performance was exceptional.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/9 Performance: Powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, the smartphone handles mundane daily tasks of Googling, texting, calling, and multitasking quite easily.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/9 Battery: Galaxy F54 packs a powerful 6000mAh battery which is more than enough to survive a whole day even with extensive gaming and video streaming. But 25W slow charging is something that takes Galaxy F54 a step back in the race of top mid-range smartphones.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/9 Camera: It gets a 108 MP OIS triple camera setup along with an 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro lens. The photos are quite satisfactory in daylight with ample amount of detail, rich contrast, and colour accuracy. Portraits are impressive with their edge-detection and editing features to enhance the look.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/9 Audio: The speaker volume is adequate and clear. At maximum volume, some distortion may be experienced at its max level, especially in rock music. (Divya / HT Tech)
Galaxy F-Series smartphone
8/9 Price: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. At this price, several notable smartphones are available such as iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno8 T, Nothing Phone 1, and Samsung Galaxy A34.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/9 In front of the tough competition, does it emerge as a really special smartphone? Does it have the potential to be your next smartphone? We will explore more in the review.  (Divya / HT Tech)
Galaxy F-Series smartphone
icon View all Images
Samsung teases the launch of its upcoming Galaxy F-series smartphone, likely the Galaxy F16, in India. (Amazon)

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy F-series phone in India. The company recently teased the device through Flipkart, although it hasn't revealed the name yet. Speculation suggests the upcoming model might be the Galaxy F16, a successor to previous F-series phones. The device has already appeared on several online platforms, including the Samsung India website, where a support page for the model with the number SM-E166P/DS has gone live. It's also shown up on certification and benchmarking websites, sparking further anticipation about its features and launch.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite for the new Samsung phone, which includes a visual of the letter "F" and a tagline that reads, "Samsung got something fresh on the way." This has led many to believe that the Galaxy F-series will expand soon with the F16 model. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the phone's name yet, the clues point toward this model being the Galaxy F16.

You may be interested in

9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹30,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,989Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,999Original price:₹42,999
Buy now

Also read: Xiaomi 15 Ultra and SU7 Ultra electric sedan set for launch this month: Here's what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The support page listed on the Samsung India website confirms that the phone will offer dual-band Wi-Fi support. In addition, the device appeared on Geekbench under the name Galaxy F06, confirming that it will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and run on the Android 14 operating system.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch soon: Buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium

Samsung Galaxy F16: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

There are strong indications that the Samsung Galaxy F16 could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A16, which was launched in India in October 2024. The A16 featured a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also ran on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The A16's triple rear camera setup included a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, the phone was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging.

Also read: Apple forced to allow Porn app on iPhone in the EU. Here's the company's response

With all these details emerging, it seems the Galaxy F16 is shaping up to be a significant addition to Samsung's lineup in India, potentially making waves in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 17:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung teases upcoming launch of Galaxy F-Series smartphone in India: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked release date

GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here’s when it's coming
GTA 6 leaked weather effects

GTA 6 leaked weather effects leave fans stunned as release date speculation grows amid delay concerns
GTA 6 leak

GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date might have leaked, possibly aligning with a key franchise milestone
Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets