Samsung Galaxy S24 launch: From astounding display, camera to processor, know all the rumours

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch takes place today at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in San Jose, California. From display, and camera to processor, know all the rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S24.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 17 2024, 22:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder bonanza: exclusive upgrades and bundles revealed
Samsung Galaxy S24
1/6 1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Scheduled in San Jose, the annual event will u. nveil the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. Notably, Samsung plans to make significant AI-related announcements, particularly about Galaxy AI.  (Samsung Galaxy(Samsung Galaxy S23) )
image caption
2/6 2. Preorder Offers:Leak suggests potential preorder perks for the Galaxy S24 series, such as a free storage upgrade in certain regions, a one-year Samsung Care+ guarantee, and a chance to receive a Pokemon or Maeil Milk Buds case randomly.  (Samsung Galaxy(Samsung Galaxy S23) )
image caption
3/6 3. Storage Upgrade Deal: In specific regions, buyers may benefit from a storage upgrade, with the price of a 128GB model applying to the 256GB variant and so forth, providing increased value for customers. (Samsung Galaxy(Samsung Galaxy S23) )
image caption
4/6 4. Samsung Care+ Guarantee:Preorders for Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra may come with a one-year Samsung Care+ guarantee, enhancing the overall protection and support for the new devices. (Samsung Galaxy(Samsung Galaxy S23) )
image caption
5/6 5. Limited Storage Upgrade Offer:While the storage upgrade offer is tempting, tipster Roland Quandt warns that the 1TB storage upgrade will be available on only 2000 units at each participating retailer in Austria, adding a layer of exclusivity. (Samsung Galaxy(Samsung Galaxy S23) )
image caption
6/6 6. Global Preorder Bundles: In the UK, Samsung aims to entice customers by bundling the Galaxy Watch 6 for free with Galaxy S24 preorders, extending the offer not just to the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra but also to the standard Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models. (Samsung Galaxy(Samsung Galaxy S23) )
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is rumoured to feature an identical camera system to its predecessor. (Representative Image) (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place later today, January 17 and the tech giant will unveil its flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. For months now, leaks and rumours have given us more than just a glimpse of what the smartphone could have in store for us, and it is almost time for the official unveiling. As part of the Galaxy S24 series, three smartphones are likely to be unveiled - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24. While the first one is the top-end smartphone offering all the bells and whistles, the Galaxy S24 is the vanilla variant. But that doesn't mean it will not get any major new features. From display, and camera to processor, know all the rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 launch LIVE: All the latest updates

Samsung Galaxy S24: All the rumours

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Rumours say it might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. According to analysts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow colour options.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Some rumors have mentioned that the vanilla Galaxy S24 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US and Canada, while in other regions it may come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base Galaxy S24 model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead. It is rumoured to come with 8GB or 12GB RAM and in two UFS 4.0 storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. It could run on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box.

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature a triple camera system with 50MP+10MP+12MP cameras, which is identical to its predecessor. When preordering the Galaxy S24, buyers may get a free storage upgrade. Tipsters also say that Samsung might offer free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 6 with preorders in some regions.

It is important to note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 22:11 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 launch: From astounding display, camera to processor, know all the rumours
