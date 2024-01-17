Samsung Galaxy S24 launch: From astounding display, camera to processor, know all the rumours

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place later today, January 17 and the tech giant will unveil its flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. For months now, leaks and rumours have given us more than just a glimpse of what the smartphone could have in store for us, and it is almost time for the official unveiling. As part of the Galaxy S24 series, three smartphones are likely to be unveiled - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24. While the first one is the top-end smartphone offering all the bells and whistles, the Galaxy S24 is the vanilla variant. But that doesn't mean it will not get any major new features. From display, and camera to processor, know all the rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24: All the rumours

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Rumours say it might get a big feature that was previously exclusive to the top-end Ultra smartphone - a 1Hz refresh rate. According to analysts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow colour options.

Some rumors have mentioned that the vanilla Galaxy S24 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US and Canada, while in other regions it may come with Exynos 2400 SOC. Another rumor says that the base Galaxy S24 model may feature an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead. It is rumoured to come with 8GB or 12GB RAM and in two UFS 4.0 storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. It could run on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box.

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature a triple camera system with 50MP+10MP+12MP cameras, which is identical to its predecessor. When preordering the Galaxy S24, buyers may get a free storage upgrade. Tipsters also say that Samsung might offer free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 6 with preorders in some regions.

It is important to note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung.

